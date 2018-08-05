Q: I read that if the road has more than three lanes of traffic you do not need to pull over and stop, just slow down and proceed cautiously and the emergency vehicles will drive in the left-hand lane. I have been doing this since I got my license in 1983. That’s when I was taught that—RB
A: Not sure what you read that from but if you could send me that law I would be glad to repost it.
Here is what I found: Idaho code 49-625 reads; Upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency or police vehicle making use of an audible or visible signal, meeting the requirements of section 49-623, Idaho Code, the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the nearest edge or curb on the right side of the highway and clear of any intersection, and stop and remain in that position until the authorized emergency or police vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a peace officer.
In case you’re wondering Idaho code 49-623(3) reads: authorized emergency or police vehicle shall apply when necessary to warn and to make use of an audible signal having a decibel rating of at least one hundred at a distance of ten feet and/or is displaying a flashing light visible in a 360 degree arc at a distance of one thousand feet under normal atmospheric conditions.
Emergency vehicles have to have the proper siren or lights but are not required to have both, even though most of them do.
I would like to point out something in Idaho code 49-625 that gets ignored quite frequently. The driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the nearest edge or curb on the right side of the highway and clear of any intersection, and STOP. I see many drivers drive to the right but fail to stop. By not stopping the driver is creating a greater danger to the emergency vehicle that might need to turn right or might be trying to stop the vehicle in front of that vehicle.
I will say that as far as vehicles not needing to yield that would be it was a divided road where there the roads were not connected (The interstate for example) and the driver was on the roadway not being used by an emergency vehicle.
Finally, be aware that Idaho code 49-625 does not relieve the driver of an authorized emergency or police vehicle from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons using the highway.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
Police Officer Diego Moreno, Kent Police, Washington
Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, Arizona Department of Public Safety
Police Officer Michael Michalski, Milwaukee Police, Wisconsin
Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, Fort Myers Police, Florida
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.