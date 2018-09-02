Q: Who has the right of way when backing out of parking spaces? I have been penned in by large trucks and have to creep out into traffic in order to see. I have been told it is the oncoming traffic. I always stop and let the person backing out be able to but maybe I am too kind.—Jamie
A: Being too kind is much better than being the opposite. You are being too kind by allowing others to back out of spaces onto the road because legally you don’t have to do that. Continue to do that, though, because I might be the one needing to back out onto a busy street.
Idaho code 49-604 reads: LIMITATIONS ON BACKING. (1) The driver of a vehicle shall not back the vehicle unless that movement can be made with safety and without interfering with other traffic. (2) The driver of a vehicle shall not back it upon any shoulder or lane of travel of any controlled-access highway.
I would advise that if you are going to park somewhere, try to find a space nearest to the first parking space on that street. It might cost you a little more walking distance but you’ll be glad when you try to back out and there are no vehicles blocking your view on the passenger’s side.
Q: Now that more businesses are installing advertising LED billboard signs. I’ve noticed at night when the sign(s) change to a lighter color, it is very difficult to see as you drive by them. So, does Idaho have any laws regulating the brightness of the signs and if so, what agency oversees them? – Ruben
A: The best answer I can give is that I can’t find any codes in regards to the brightness of signs so my answer would be no. If somebody out there knows of an Idaho code I would be glad to pass that on.
With that being said, cities and even counties could create ordinances that could regulate those signs. I would suggest bringing it up to either city officials or county officials if you believed those signs were causing traffic issues.
Now if a sign was blocking the view of a traffic sign, the owner could be required to move that sign to correct that issue. Signs must also allow for drivers to be able to see at least 40 feet down the road. I would say (my opinion) that if a sign at night was bright enough for a driver to not be able to see 40 feet down the road it could be considered a traffic hazard.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Kathleen O’Connor-Funigiello, New Rochelle Police, New York
- Deputy Sheriff Ben Zirbel, Clay County Sheriff, Florida
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
