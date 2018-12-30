Q: Is there anything that can legally be done to stop a licensed, elderly person from driving, when that person no longer has the skills necessary to drive safely? The person I am concerned about refuses to stop driving, but is a danger to others on the road as well as to themself. – N2WIN
A: Yes, you could take away his or her charge card. Whoops, wrong joke punch line.
There are basically two ways to go about trying to get your dangerous driver off the road and that would be by a licensed physician or law enforcement officer.
The doctor can notify the Department of Motor Vehicles, I believe, with the form that they provide explaining why that person should not be driving. This form is also the same form that law enforcement uses to send to the Department of Transportation to notify officials of drivers who need to be medically evaluated before being allowed to continue to drive.
Idaho code 49-322 (7) reads: Driver has been adjudged by a licensed physician or by a court of competent jurisdiction to be afflicted with or suffering from any mental incompetence that would affect the person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle and who has not at the time of application been restored to competency by the methods provided by law, and such order has been received by the department. (8) Is required by the provisions of this chapter to take an examination, unless that person shall have successfully passed such examination.
This exam could even be by the same licensed physician who may have sent in the medical evaluation request.
I know from past experience that simply reporting to law enforcement that somebody might be a dangerous driver usually does not get looked at by simply telling the officer that the person is a bad driver. Even giving the officer examples of bad driving does not usually work with the Department of Transportation. They usually rely on the law enforcement officer witnessing the alleged bad driving.
A driver over the age of 62 cannot get a licensed renewed for more than 4 years. Older drivers may in certain situations be asked to take a skills test and medical examination as well if the examiner deems it necessary. There are instances where medical illnesses may prompt the transportation department to deny a driver’s license to individuals. A few of these conditions are epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, history of strokes, severe arthritis, and insulin-managed diabetes.
Nobody likes to see somebody lose his or her privilege (not a right) to drive but nobody wants to see drivers or passengers hurt or killed, either.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, Chicago Police, Illinois
- Police Officer Conrad Gary, Chicago Police, Illinois
- K9 Bane, Tulare Police, California
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
