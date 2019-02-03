Q: I have heard that if you ask somebody, portraying themselves as a prostitute, if they are a cop, they lawfully have to tell you. Is that true? By-the-way this was just a topic of conversation with friends and not a real need to know. -Travis
A: If this was MythBusters, then we could bust that myth without having to test the theory first. I must also say you and your friends, sounds like, have some deep theories to discuss.
The answer, of course, is no, a police officer does not have to tell you if he or she is a cop while working on vice stings (some of the old school office might have got to have fun with that one).
Since we know your question is not real, here is what could happen to you if it was. Idaho code 18-5614 reads: PATRONIZING A PROSTITUTE. (1) A person is guilty of patronizing a prostitute when he or she: (a) Pays or offers or agrees to pay another person a fee for the purpose of engaging in an act of sexual conduct or sexual contact; (b) Enters or remains in a house of prostitution for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct or sexual contact.
I should add that if a person is convicted of this for a third time then he or she could be guilty of a felony.
Now for those out there yelling entrapment, let me give you the definition of what entrapment is: The action of luring an individual into committing a crime in order to prosecute the person for it (Merriam-Webster).
I believe that vice undercover officers can’t offer anything up front but could go along with being asked certain things (prices for example) in order to complete his or her investigation. Once again I don’t work these cases so I really don’t know the extent of what can be discussed. The easiest way to avoid this is to not ask that question anyway because it could lead to getting slapped in the face or slapped with cuffs.
Just a heads up that there will not be a column next week as I will be on vacation and out of the writing-area. The column will be back on Feb. 17, so don‘t go away.
Officer down
Please put this K9, shot and killed while attempting an apprehension of a subject, following a vehicle pursuit. God bless this hero.
- K9 Chucky, Bexar County Sheriff, Texas
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.