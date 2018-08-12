Q: You are driving down the street and hit a sugar beet. The beet goes flying and hits another vehicle, damaging it. Are you at fault or is the truck that dropped the beet at fault?—Michael
A: Beets me! Okay another bad joke but I could not resist.
The simple answer is that nobody would be at fault. There is no law that I could find, that says loads from farm trucks must be secure. You hitting the beet would be a non-malicious act unless you knew that by hitting the beet it would cause it to break the window of vehicle behind you. If you are that good at driving I think some money could be made perfecting that driving trick.
The broken-window victim would have no recourse against either the truck driver or you. That does not mean that they couldn’t try, civilly, to collect but I would believe that it would just be more money spent that could have been used to just fix the window.
I will add that the same rule here is true for golf balls hitting windshields as well.
Officer down
Please put these K9s, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- K9 Hemi, Arkansas State Police
- K9 Midas, Hancock County Sheriff, West Virginia
- K9 Vader, Virginia State Police
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
