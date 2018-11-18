Q: Someone’s small dog keeps using my yard to leave its mess. Would it be legal to catch the dog in a live trap and hold it for the dog control officer? Perhaps if the owner had to pay the fines to get it back they’d pay attention. -Fed up
A: From all I can find (or can’t as it was) you can trap the dog in a live trap. Once you trap the dog you could call animal control and have them pick it up. You could also call the owner and let them know that you had their dog just don’t ask for ransom money. I would suggest that if on the first time they come get the dog I would turn it over to them and not hold it until animal control got there. This could create a better neighbor issue. If it happens again then you could call animal control or take the dog to animal control.
The thing I can’t stress enough is that if you catch the dog in the live trap you must take care of the dog humanely. This could include making sure it had water and food.
If you live in the county and popular to belief, dogs in the county are required to have a tag. Idaho code 25-2803 reads: No dog shall be permitted to go at large within the said county without having a collar about its neck with a license tag or disc attached thereto bearing the number of the license issued by the county as herein set forth, or by some municipality within said county. I guess I don’t have to mention that not all counties adhere to this section of Idaho law mainly because of costs.
I would suggest that before you invest in buying a live trap, you go and just talk to your neighbor about their dog getting into your yard. Sometimes the simplest thing to do is just ask or tell. Your neighbor might like that much better than finding out from animal control (if the dog had a tag) and paying a fine. I have been doing this job long enough to know that neighbors become enemies when going straight for their pocketbook. Plus they will then look for legal reasons to cost you money as well.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Sergeant Ron Helus, Ventura County Sheriff, California
- Police Officer Jared Franks, Greensboro Police, North Carolina
- K9 Axe, St. Clair Shores Police, Michigan
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
