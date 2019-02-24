Q: Can anything done about sugar beet trucks on the interstate dropping rocks and dirt clods? I was getting ready to pass one the other day and my car was peppered with rocks and dirt clods, leaving small dents and chips on my windshield.—Moises
A: Well good news /bad news on this one. Although there is a law in Idaho for allowing items to fall onto the road there are some exceptions. The easiest way to explain this is to simply give you the Idaho code that deals with your issue.
Idaho code 49-613 reads: PUTTING GLASS OR OTHER INJURIOUS MATERIALS ON HIGHWAY PROHIBITED. The following shall apply to persons and vehicles not otherwise exempted from the application of this section by federal or state law:
(1) No person shall throw or deposit upon any highway any glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, or any other substance likely to injure any person, animal or vehicle upon the highway.
(2) Any person who drops, or permits to be dropped or thrown, upon any highway any destructive or injurious material shall immediately remove that material or cause it to be removed.
(3) Any person removing a wrecked or damaged vehicle from a highway shall remove any glass or other injurious substance dropped upon the highway from that vehicle.
(4) No vehicle shall be operated on any public highway unless such vehicle’s load is secured to prevent the load from becoming loose, detached or a hazard to other users of the highway.
(5) No person may operate on any public highway any vehicle with any load unless the load is secured and such covering as required thereon by subsection (6) of this section is securely fastened to prevent the covering or load from becoming loose, detached or a hazard to other users of the highway.
(6) Any vehicle operating on a paved public highway with a load of dirt, sand or gravel susceptible to being dropped, spilled, leaked or otherwise escaping therefrom shall be covered so as to prevent spillage. Covering of such loads is not required if six (6) inches of freeboard is maintained.
(7) The provisions of subsections (5) and (6) of this section shall not apply to a government, quasi-government, their agents or employees or contractors thereof, in performance of maintenance or construction of a highway.
(8) The provisions of subsections (4), (5) and (6) of this section shall not apply to vehicles owned by canal companies, irrigation districts, drainage districts or their boards of control, lateral ditch associations, water districts or other irrigation water delivery or management entities, or operated by any employee or agent of such an entity, performing construction, operation or maintenance of facilities.
(9) The provisions of subsections (4), (5) and (6) of this section shall not apply to vehicles transporting unprocessed agricultural products, agricultural byproducts, agricultural materials or agricultural inputs.
As you can read it all sounds good until the end when it comes to the exemptions. Unfortunately, that means your issue could be deemed as agricultural and would not be a chargeable offense. That doesn’t mean that you couldn’t try to see if the company would fix your damage.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Brian Simonsen, New York City Police, New York
- Agent Alfred Zanyet-Pérez, Puerto Rico Police Department
- K9 Defender, BNSF Railway Police Department
