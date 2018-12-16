Q: I have found myself in a difficult situation and have reason to believe that my husband is selling drugs. How likely is it that I would lose my property to asset-forfeiture if I gave the information to the drug task force?
I had the property prior to marriage and he does not make any payments on any of it but he does help with maintenance costs
Could you publish the tip line for the drug task force and advice on a good divorce attorney?—Mrs. In-A-Pickle-Trying-To-Get-Out
A: Before I get started, I did whittle down your letter for size restrictions. If your husband is a pharmacist, then it’s perfect legal for him to sell drugs (hey, not my worst joke to-date).
The forfeiture laws got a little stricter with the laws passed this year and I don’t believe you would be in jeopardy of losing all the property you purchased. That would be if the property in question was not used in the sale or manufacturing of illegal drugs. I believe that civilly, the property you had prior to marriage does not become community property unless there is a civil arraignment made. With that being a civil issue, I can only guess that would be the case.
What I can tell you is that if your husband is selling drugs and you don’t report him you could be charged as an accessory to the fact. Accessories usually only get half the criminal penalty as the convicted party. Who would want that anyway?
As far as the drug task force number, the only thing I could tell you is that they work off calls from the public or reports from the Crime Stoppers line. That number can be obtained from the phone book or calling your local law enforcement agency. You could even have them have the drug task force officer call you back.
Finally, a good divorce attorney is kind of an oxymoron (don’t sue me). There again, though, I would tell you to ask any divorced friends. They seem to know who’s good and who is not.
Officer down
Glad to report that at time of submission there were no officer’s down to report.
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
