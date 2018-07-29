Q: Is it illegal to smoke in public parks in Idaho? I am really confused about this.—Kailee
A: Politically speaking, yes and no. The answer basically depends on several factors as to reason for the mixed answer I gave.
Idaho code 39-5503. Reads: No person shall smoke in a public place, publicly-owned building or office, or at a public meeting, except in the following which may contain smoking areas or be designated as smoking areas in their entirety: Bars; Retail businesses primarily engaged in the sale of tobacco or tobacco products; Buildings owned and operated by social, fraternal, or religious organizations when used by the membership of the organization, their guests or families, or any facility that is rented or leased for private functions from which the public is excluded and for which arrangements are under the control of the sponsor of the function; Guest rooms in hotels, motels, bed and breakfast lodging facilities, and other similar lodging facilities, designated by the person or persons having management authority over such public lodging establishment as rooms in which smoking may be permitted; Theatrical production sites, if smoking is an integral part of the story in the theatrical production; Areas of owner-operated businesses, with no employees other than the owner-operators, that are not commonly open to the public; Any office or business, other than child care facilities, located within the proprietor’s private home when all such offices and/or businesses occupy less than 50% of the total area within the private home. These are some but not all of the exemptions.
As you can read it does not appear that outdoor parks would be included in this as a violation assuming the smoking was done outdoors and not inside. I might add that unless otherwise prohibited smoking near a public building must be 20 feet or further away.
Now as far as the no part of my answer, municipalities can create ordinances to prohibit smoking in public parks. It appears that there should also be signage to warn smokers of that as well. Businesses are also not prohibited from making the business grounds a non-smoking area as well.
In case you wondered about any penalty. Idaho code 39-5507: An employer, or other person in charge of a public place or publicly owned building, or the agent or employee of such person, who observes a person smoking in apparent violation of this chapter, shall ask the person to extinguish all lighted tobacco products. If the person persists in violating this chapter, the employer, person in charge, agent or employee shall ask the person to leave the premises. Any person who refuses to either extinguish all lighted tobacco products or leave the premises is guilty of an infraction and is subject to a fine of seventeen dollars and fifty cents ($17.50). Any violation may be reported to a law enforcement officer.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Bronson Kaliloa, Hawaii County Police, Hawaii
- Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm, Minnesota Department of Corrections
- Senior Corporal Earl Givens, Dallas Police, Texas
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
