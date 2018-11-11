With today being Veteran’s Day, I want to thank all of you for your service. With that in mind, I got a question as to why I don’t add the military to the Officer Down segment of the column. The simplest answer is that in a way, I do. There are many military veterans who join the police force and sometimes are killed in the line of duty. The sad fact is that some of those officers survived their military service only to come home and be killed here at home.
To the veterans of the past and present I salute you, especially those of you who served in Vietnam and never got the thanks you deserved.
Q: We have neighbors that are revving their motorbikes and ATVs in their backyards, sometimes all day. Nowhere in our house can we not hear it and I’m about to lose my mind. I can’t get my babies to sleep because the noise keeps them up during naps and in the evening, I’m about at my wit’s end. I’m just wondering what I can do? Talking to them about it changed nothing. Also, when they are not on their motorcycles, their dogs bark nonstop. Thank you for your help!—One Tired Mom
A: As I have talked about in the past, you might need to have law enforcement get involved if you talking to your neighbor did not help. Sometimes when they know law enforcement is involved they listen better.
If they don’t stop (making noise all day that is) after that then a citation might have to be the next step so that a judge can explain what happens if they don’t quiet down.
There is a myth out there that disturbing the peace can only happen at night and usually after 10 p.m. The fact is that people can be cited for disturbing the peace at any hour of the day, seven days a week.
There are exceptions to the law if an event is scheduled and has a permit from the jurisdiction, for example, that controls that rule. Most of those events are required to end at a particular time. The 4th of July is an example of a city- or county-wide exemption when it comes to disturbances allowed.
What you decide to do is up to you in your case. The police can’t have their peace disturbed so hoping that an officer or deputy writes a citation on your behalf will not likely happen. You could also check with your other neighbors and see if they too are losing sleep. That could help with showing that you were not the only annoyed neighbor and could help things get quieter.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
Deputy Sheriff Loren Vasquez, Waller County Sheriff, Texas
Corporal Travis Wells, Dallas Police, North Carolina
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
