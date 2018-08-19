Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol

Q: At 4 a.m. in the morning. Why do I have to turn blinker on when there is nobody around? -Josh

A: The simplest answer would be because it was the law but the question I would have is that if you got pulled over for that then the “nobody was around” theory went out the window.

My personal opinion is that if nobody was around then there really was nobody to inform your intentions as to which way you were going. If I’m following you however and you don’t signal then that would change the story completely.

Usually there are no tickets issued if you get pulled over for not using your turn signal, but just like railroad crossings if you get into the habit of not using your blinkers when nobody is around then you might do the same if somebody was around and that could cause a crash.

I will tell you that some of the best felony arrests I’ve had were from these simple violations of the law. Timothy McVeigh for example was caught from a simple traffic infraction.

Just like a seatbelt it does not hurt anybody to get into the habit of using your blinkers.

Quote on the month

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” -Og Mandino

Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.

