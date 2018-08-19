Q: At 4 a.m. in the morning. Why do I have to turn blinker on when there is nobody around? -Josh
A: The simplest answer would be because it was the law but the question I would have is that if you got pulled over for that then the “nobody was around” theory went out the window.
My personal opinion is that if nobody was around then there really was nobody to inform your intentions as to which way you were going. If I’m following you however and you don’t signal then that would change the story completely.
Usually there are no tickets issued if you get pulled over for not using your turn signal, but just like railroad crossings if you get into the habit of not using your blinkers when nobody is around then you might do the same if somebody was around and that could cause a crash.
I will tell you that some of the best felony arrests I’ve had were from these simple violations of the law. Timothy McVeigh for example was caught from a simple traffic infraction.
Just like a seatbelt it does not hurt anybody to get into the habit of using your blinkers.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
Investigator Timothy Dale Cole, Sr., Comanche County District Attorney’s Office, Oklahoma
Officer Kirk Griess, California Highway Patrol
