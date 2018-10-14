Q: I was wondering if I am allowed to shoot my air rifle in city limits. – Milan
A: The best and probably the only answer I could give is that you are not allowed to shoot anything in your city. Besides, why would you feel the need to shoot an air rifle? Did it do something bad to you (come on, you got to admit that one was funny)?
OK, seriously now, most city ordinances don’t allow for anything that has the ability to use a projectile. Under most city ordinances that would include BB guns, air rifles, slingshots, paint ball guns, cross bows and even an arrow, to name a few.
The only exceptions I found to those ordinances was if there was a city sanctified event that involved using the disallowed projectile launchers in some sort of contest. The other exception could be if there was a business that was allowed to have some sort of shooting range, probably an indoor one.
If you go out into the county to shoot an air rifle, make sure that you’re in a safe area and not shooting near anything that could cost you money to fix.
Q: I see pickups with things hanging out the back of them that seem really dangerous. Is there a limit on the length of items that can hang out the back of a pickup? – Creed
A: Yes there is. Since you did not ask what that length was I could legally end the question there but I won’t (stop groaning).
Upon checking with the Idaho code I thought I’d even tell you the hang-out limits for all sides of the vehicle.
Idaho code 49-1010(4) reads: The overhang or extension of a load shall not extend: (a) Beyond the front of a vehicle, more than 4 feet. (b) Beyond the end of a vehicle, more than 10 feet. © Beyond the left fender of a passenger vehicle, more than 0 feet. (d) Beyond the right fender of a passenger vehicle, more than 6 inches. (e) To the front of a boat transporter, more than 3 feet. (f) To the rear of a boat transporter, more than 4 feet. (g) To the front of an auto transporter, more than 4 feet. (h) To the rear of an auto transporter, more than 6 feet.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Terrence Carraway, Florence Police, South Carolina
- Deputy Sheriff Raymond Jimmerson, Nacogdoches County Sheriff, Texas
- K9 Rush, Boston Police, Massachusetts
- K9 Rocky, Genesee County Sheriff, Michigan
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
