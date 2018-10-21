Q: This week I thought I’d answer a question I get every so often. Can somebody get into trouble for not reporting a lost dog or animal that he or she had found and kept?
A: The answer is simple: only if you get caught. I know that sounds like a dumb answer but the truth is that if nobody knew, then you would most likely not get into trouble. That, of course, does not make it right.
The right thing to do if you find a lost animal is to first get a hold of the local police or animal shelter to see if anybody had lost an animal. If you don’t want to keep the animal then your local animal shelter or local animal rescue might take it and try to locate the owner or somebody else that might want to own the animal. If you are hoping to keep the animal then you can put a notice in the newspaper and if it is not claimed within three months of the date of publication then you are entitled to the animal. The clearer answer can be found in Idaho Code 55-405.
If you find an animal and know the owner but refuse to tell the owner or report that you have the animal, then you could be charged with theft. I know true animal lovers would want to file kidnapping charges, but animals are considered property under Idaho law. If the animal was valued at more than $1,500 then the charge could be grand theft. Proving the animal was valued at more than $1,500 takes more than word-of-mouth to prove, though.
You might wonder what would happen if the dog was held for ransom. The charge would be theft and would once again need some kind of valid proof if the animal were valued at more than $1,500 to change to grand theft. It could also be considered extortion as well.
I would add that any property found that is valued at more than $100 must be reported to either the county clerk and/or sheriff’s department. Failing to report found property could lead to a charge of theft on the finder’s part.
Quote of the month
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted”—Aesop
Officer down
Glad to report that as of the time of submission there were none to mention.
