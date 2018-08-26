Q: I have always wondered what happens to those spike strips the police use to flatten tires. Do the police have to buy new strips every time?—Dan
A: We usually give them to the driver whose car was spiked as a souvenir. For those of looking for a souvenir from the police, that was a joke. We usually just give free rides to the Grey Bar Hotel.
Actually the spikes strips are reusable and can be reset by replacing the bent or missing spikes by putting in new spikes that come with the spike strip (Or more can be ordered if spike strip sees a lot of action).
In case you’re wondering about the spikes they are not actually spikes they are tube-like spikes that allow the air from the tire to usually release slowly and slow the vehicle down or stop it.
I want to mention that if you are being chased and you see a police officer alongside the road about to deploy a spike strip, and swerve towards that officer in an attempt to get the officer to drop the strip, you would then be looking at being charged with aggravated assault. If you were to hit the officer with your vehicle then the charge of aggravated battery or first degree murder could be charged if that officer died.
Also if you’re wondering who would pay for the tires, you can rest assured that it more than likely would not be the law enforcement agency. You could also be ordered to pay for the replacement spikes or the strip itself if convicted of a crime that involved the vehicle having to be spiked.
There is a much cheaper and safer way to avoid getting spiked. Simply turn that steering wheel to the right and pull to the side of the road and stop. It could mean the difference between and infraction (no jail) and a felony (yes jail).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Fadi Shukur, Detroit Police, Michigan
- K9 Boco, Lincoln Parish Sheriff, Louisiana
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
