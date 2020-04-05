Ask Policeman Dan: Why wasn't police officer given a citation?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: My step daughter was recently in an auto accident. Fortunately she was not hurt. The question I have is if you’re hit from behind by another car shouldn’t the other driver receive a citation even if that driver is a police officer? I have been in the situation before and everyone that I have asked has said the same thing. The driver of the other vehicle should have received a citation. The police report stated that the officer was not given a citation. If this was any other person they would have received one. I understand police officers have each others’ backs but that shouldn’t make them above the law.—Chad

A: I understand the frustration but there is an unwritten rule as old as time that officers don’t give other officers citations. If you believe that as fact and not another of my bad jokes then I have some water-side property for sale, cheap.

I can give you some theories why no citation was issued but since I was not that officer nor there, I can only give theorize as to why no ticket was given.

My first theory is that the reporting officer was from another jurisdiction, which would mean that the officer did not have the ability to write a citation. I have responded to crashes out of my jurisdiction and the only thing that I could do was make a crash report that usually showed who was at fault.