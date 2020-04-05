Ask Policeman Dan: Why wasn't police officer given a citation?

Q: My step daughter was recently in an auto accident. Fortunately she was not hurt. The question I have is if you’re hit from behind by another car shouldn’t the other driver receive a citation even if that driver is a police officer? I have been in the situation before and everyone that I have asked has said the same thing. The driver of the other vehicle should have received a citation. The police report stated that the officer was not given a citation. If this was any other person they would have received one. I understand police officers have each others’ backs but that shouldn’t make them above the law.—Chad
A: I understand the frustration but there is an unwritten rule as old as time that officers don’t give other officers citations. If you believe that as fact and not another of my bad jokes then I have some water-side property for sale, cheap.
I can give you some theories why no citation was issued but since I was not that officer nor there, I can only give theorize as to why no ticket was given.
My first theory is that the reporting officer was from another jurisdiction, which would mean that the officer did not have the ability to write a citation. I have responded to crashes out of my jurisdiction and the only thing that I could do was make a crash report that usually showed who was at fault.
The second theory is that officers are allowed to use their discretion when it comes to giving citations. It could be that the damage in his or her observation was not reportable, thus no citation was issued. Again, this is theory and not fact. I have worked with officers who used discretion and not cited non-officers as well; in fact I think the officer’s original tickets when they were hired were still in the officer’s ticket book (rim shot sound here).
The third theory is that the officer at fault might have been cited but at a later date after an investigation was completed. There is no rule that says we have to cite at that exact time.
My final theory is that the officer taking the crash report just did not want to cite the other officer. There are some (very few) officers out there who just won’t write another officer a ticket. Whether the citation was issued or not does not change who was a fault, though.
If you are not happy that the officer did not get a citation you could have your step-daughter sign one if she is not under 18. If she is under 18 you could cite as her guardian. You could also contact that officer’s supervisor and let him or her know your feelings. It could be that supervisor changes the officer’s mind, who did not write the citation, about differential treatment under the law.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Trooper Justin R. Schaffer, Washington State Patrol
- Trooper Nolan J. Sanders, North Carolina Highway Patrol
- Sergeant Ben Jenkins, Nevada Highway Patrol
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
