Q: If the speed limit on Idaho Highway 24/30 from 300 South into Heyburn was lowered to 35 mph, how much time would be lost to drivers? I know it is 45 mph, but when I’m driving on that road I feel like drivers are still going way too fast.—Mary
A: I tried to figure the time saved by going from 45 mph to 35 mph but one thing kept coming back to me every time I tried to figure the math. What I came up with is that I’m not good at math and not knowing an exact distance I could not answer your question (who am I kidding, even if I knew the distance I could not come up with the answer).
There are many reasons for speed limits, with the main idea of safety for drivers on the road. With that in mind, sometimes slower driving speeds are not safer. Slower speeds sometimes make drivers more frustrated, which could make them lose focus on their driving and cause more crashes.
Higher speeds can also be a danger because reaction time and braking distances can be impacted by drivers not having time to avoid a crash.
I will let you know that since the speed limit on the stretch you were talking about was lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph, the number of crashes on that section has been reduced.
We also know that drivers will push the envelope on speed limits by going just a little faster (usually 5 mph over) than the posted speed. When the speed was 55 mph on that road the average speed as determined by the Idaho Transportation Department was a little of 60 mph. That means that even though some drivers were going 55 mph or slower there were still drivers going over the speed limit and causing many more crashes.
Speaking of the Idaho Transportation Department, it is now the entity that sets all speed limits on state roads and interstates. In order for a change in speed limits there must be a study done on that section of road to see if it is warranted. This can be done by the state or local jurisdiction if approved by the transportation department.
Finally, you need to know that in Idaho there are not many, if any, minimum speed limits. That means that you can travel 35 mph on that stretch of road if you’d like. You won’t even have to worry about getting into trouble for impeding traffic as there are two lanes in that section.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Major Angelanette Moore, Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, Virginia
- Police Officer Alan McCollum, Corpus Christi Police, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
