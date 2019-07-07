Q: I was involved in an accident in a parking lot. The officer refused to make a crash report even though the damage to my vehicle was over $1,500. I thought that any accident with more than $1,500 had to be reported. Did the officer make a mistake or am I missing something? -Dented and angry
A: First of all let’s make a clarification: accidents are defined as an unforeseen or unplanned event or circumstance. A crash is defined as to fall, land or hit with destructive force. We call them crashes because 99.9% of them are not unplanned because most of them are avoidable. I often say that an accident is something you have in your pants when involved in a crash (Boo, I know).
Anyway, crashes that happen on private property, like a parking lot, are not reportable no matter what the damage. Most departments, however, will take the report even though they are not required to. Citations cannot be issued with these types of crashes as well because they happened on private property.
There are exceptions to this rule. If there are injuries as a result of the crash on private property, a report must be taken. The other exception is that if a vehicle is damaged and the other vehicle leaves the scene, also called a hit and run, then a criminal report is done but not a crash report until the hit and run is solved.
As far as insurance reports you can actually do it yourself by getting the needed information like insurance information and driver’s information (not driver’s license number) to get to your insurance. There are also some insurance companies that have the ability for you to make a crash report they created.
I would like to add that, in my opinion, inattentive driving causes the most crashes. This includes talking on cell phones, eating, checking the stereo, putting on or checking makeup and things like that.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Michael Vincent Langsdorf, North County Police Cooperative, Missouri
- Deputy Sheriff Troy Chisum, Fulton County Sheriff, Illinois
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
