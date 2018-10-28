Whoops. I have a correction from last week’s column. I put the value of the animal had to be more than $1,500 to be grand theft and it should have been $150 (Thanks, Dalen).
Q: There are a number of streets in town that do not have any traffic signs and I want to know who has the right of way. I was halfway through the intersection but the car coming from my right almost failed to stop. I am not sure if he just didn’t see me or if he thought he should keep going. Do we treat this like a four-way stop?—Jamie
A: The simplest answer I can give is to remember at uncontrolled intersections think the right way. What that means is that the vehicle to the right of the driver has the right of way. That even includes if the driver on the left got there a few seconds before the vehicle on the right.
Had there been a crash in your case you would have more than likely been cited for failure to yield right of way, even though you got there first. If the car to your right is close enough to crash into you need to yield.
In simpler terms I will refer to Idaho code 49-640. VEHICLES APPROACHING OR ENTERING UNMARKED OR UNCONTROLLED INTERSECTION. (1) When two (2) vehicles approach or enter an unmarked or uncontrolled intersection from different highways at approximately the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right of way to the vehicle on the right. (2) The right of way rule declared in subsection (1) of this section is modified as follows: (a) At “T” intersections where one (1) highway ends when it meets a second highway not ending at that point of convergence. When two (2) vehicles approach or enter a “T” intersection from different directions at approximately the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the highway ending at the intersection shall yield the right of way to the other vehicle; (b) At through highways; and © Otherwise as stated in this title.
I should add that this is also the rule if the lights at an intersection go out. Just remember when the intersection is open, keep the right thought in mind (insert rim shot).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Corrections Officer Mark Gaspich, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
- Trooper Kevin Conner, North Carolina Highway Patrol
- Police Officer Antwan Toney, Gwinnett County Police, Georgia
- K9 Kastor, Waco Police, Texas
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
