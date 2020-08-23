Ask Policeman Dan: When you try to elude the police

Idaho code 49-1404(1) reads: Any driver of a motor vehicle who willfully flees or attempts to elude a pursuing police vehicle when given a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. The signal given by a peace officer may be by emergency lights or siren. The signal given by a peace officer by emergency lights or siren need not conform to the standards for decibel ratings or light visibility specified in section 49-623(3), Idaho Code. It is sufficient proof that a reasonable person knew or should have known that the visual or audible signal given by a peace officer was intended to bring the pursued vehicle to a stop. (2) An operator who violates the provisions of subsection (1) and while so doing:(a) Travels in excess of thirty (30) miles per hour above the posted speed limit; (b) Causes damage to the property of another or bodily injury to another; © Drives his vehicle in a manner as to endanger or likely to endanger the property of another or the person of another; or (d) Leaves the state.