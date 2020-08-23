Ask Policeman Dan: When you try to elude the police

Q: I watched a pursuit recently go through town and saw later that the driver was charged with felony eluding. What is felony eluding?—Chris
A: Felony eluding is when you feloniously elude the police. OK, so maybe that was too easy of an answer so I guess I need to give more details.
Idaho code 49-1404(1) reads: Any driver of a motor vehicle who willfully flees or attempts to elude a pursuing police vehicle when given a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. The signal given by a peace officer may be by emergency lights or siren. The signal given by a peace officer by emergency lights or siren need not conform to the standards for decibel ratings or light visibility specified in section 49-623(3), Idaho Code. It is sufficient proof that a reasonable person knew or should have known that the visual or audible signal given by a peace officer was intended to bring the pursued vehicle to a stop. (2) An operator who violates the provisions of subsection (1) and while so doing:(a) Travels in excess of thirty (30) miles per hour above the posted speed limit; (b) Causes damage to the property of another or bodily injury to another; © Drives his vehicle in a manner as to endanger or likely to endanger the property of another or the person of another; or (d) Leaves the state.
If none of the above criteria’s are met then the eluding would be a misdemeanor.
Eluding whether it was a felony or misdemeanor carries some stiff penalties (at least I think it does).
Idaho code 49-1404(3) defines those penalties: The department shall suspend the driver’s license or privileges of a person who has pled guilty or is found guilty of a misdemeanor violation of the provisions of this section, notwithstanding the form of the judgment or withheld judgment, as provided in section 49-326, Idaho Code. Any person who has pled guilty or is found guilty of a felony violation of the provisions of this section, notwithstanding the form of the judgment or withheld judgment, shall have his driving privileges suspended by the court for a minimum of one year, which may extend to three years, at the discretion of the court, during which time he shall have absolutely no driving privileges of any kind.
Just in case you ladies thought this only applied to males only because of the wording, you’d be wrong, so don’t think of being an elusive driver.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police, Texas
- K9 Roscoe, Anderson County Sheriff, South Carolina
- K9 Ronja, Tacoma Police, Washington
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the Heyburn chief of police.
