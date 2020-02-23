Ask Policeman Dan: When to pass on right-hand side

Q: While I know it is illegal to pass vehicles on the right-hand side, what is the proper protocol when a slow-moving vehicle will not vacate the left lane to allow faster moving traffic to pass? It seems the only options are to have a string of cars all stuck behind a slow-moving bonehead that won’t get out of the way. Or likewise, break the law and pass them in the right lane to get on down the road.
—Chance
A: I guess you must have missed the column I wrote about exceptions to passing on the right and the times that it is legal. With that being said, though, passing a moving vehicle on the right where there is no lane is illegal (I know you just said that).
There are many of us drivers out there who understand, completely, what your frustration is with “bonehead” drivers. Theses drivers often cause more near-crashes because not only do they drive slowly but many times they are not considerate enough to just pull over when many drivers are behind them.
Though these violators seem to never get stopped, they are nonetheless guilty of violating Idaho code 49-655 which reads: No person shall drive a motor vehicle at such a slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with the law.
Just so you get caught back up with the exceptions for passing on the right, here is what Idaho code 49-633 reads: The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass upon the right of another vehicle only under the following conditions: (a) When the vehicle overtaken is making or about to make a left turn; (b) Upon a highway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width for two (2) or more lines of vehicles moving lawfully in the direction being traveled by the overtaking vehicle. (2) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting such movement in safety. That movement shall not be made by driving off the roadway.
See, even though you were right about passing a slow driver on the right, you now know that there are times when you can pass on the right without it being illegal.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.