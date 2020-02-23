Ask Policeman Dan: When to pass on right-hand side

Q: While I know it is illegal to pass vehicles on the right-hand side, what is the proper protocol when a slow-moving vehicle will not vacate the left lane to allow faster moving traffic to pass? It seems the only options are to have a string of cars all stuck behind a slow-moving bonehead that won’t get out of the way. Or likewise, break the law and pass them in the right lane to get on down the road.

—Chance

A: I guess you must have missed the column I wrote about exceptions to passing on the right and the times that it is legal. With that being said, though, passing a moving vehicle on the right where there is no lane is illegal (I know you just said that).

There are many of us drivers out there who understand, completely, what your frustration is with “bonehead” drivers. Theses drivers often cause more near-crashes because not only do they drive slowly but many times they are not considerate enough to just pull over when many drivers are behind them.