Ask Policeman Dan: When kids won't leave your stuff alone

Q: I’m having issues with some kids up the street where I live always trespassing on my property. They mess with things on my house, in my yard and my cars in the driveway. I have told them many times to please stay out of my yard. The parents never seem to watch them. These kids run the neighborhood like they own everything. The parents don’t think they should have to discipline their kids and they are just as ignorant as they walk across people’s property too. Could you tell me what can be done legally about this? And so they won’t come back for revenge. I do see the cops there all time. What can we do about this mess? – Candace

A: When “please” doesn’t work then you need to get the police involved and have the pesky neighbors trespassed officially by the police. This, of course, brings up your issue about revenge. Unfortunately the only way to keep people off your property is by them being told by the police to stay off of your property.

Another thing you could do if you didn’t want to get the police involved just yet is to post a no trespassing sign on your property. The sign has to be at least 100 square inches but that is simply a 10-by-10 inch sign. You are only required to post one sign on your property too.