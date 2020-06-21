Ask Policeman Dan: When kids won't leave your stuff alone

Q: I’m having issues with some kids up the street where I live always trespassing on my property. They mess with things on my house, in my yard and my cars in the driveway. I have told them many times to please stay out of my yard. The parents never seem to watch them. These kids run the neighborhood like they own everything. The parents don’t think they should have to discipline their kids and they are just as ignorant as they walk across people’s property too. Could you tell me what can be done legally about this? And so they won’t come back for revenge. I do see the cops there all time. What can we do about this mess? – Candace
A: When “please” doesn’t work then you need to get the police involved and have the pesky neighbors trespassed officially by the police. This, of course, brings up your issue about revenge. Unfortunately the only way to keep people off your property is by them being told by the police to stay off of your property.
Another thing you could do if you didn’t want to get the police involved just yet is to post a no trespassing sign on your property. The sign has to be at least 100 square inches but that is simply a 10-by-10 inch sign. You are only required to post one sign on your property too.
Now comes the part you might not want to do but may have to and that is file charges. If the trespassers are warned or you put up a sign and they still trespass then it’s time to cite. That might be the only way to keep your pesky neighbor off your property. I know it might bring issues if you did but if your neighbors are not going to listen or read to stay off your property, then you’re just exchanging one issue for another anyway. Besides, if they got hurt on your property they could get some money from you.
I will mention that if you cited your neighbor and that neighbor harassed you into trying to get you to drop the charge, that neighbor could get into trouble for intimidating a witness. For the record, it is a felony in criminal cases.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Waldis “Jay” Johnson, Detroit Police, Michigan
- Sergeant Stephen Williams, Moody Police, Alabama
- Police Officer Efren Coronel, El Centro Police, California
- Sheriff Andy Clark, DeKalb County Sheriff, Missouri
- Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, Santa Cruz County Sheriff, California
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!