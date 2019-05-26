Q: Thank you for the service and keeping our community safe! My question is; my next door neighbor has a truck and camp trailer parked in the road and it is blocking us from seeing oncoming traffic. We were wondering what city code is and what we can do to get it moved. It has been parked there for a month now and they both have license plates on them. -Missy
A: What I would start with would be to simply go talk to your neighbor and let that neighbor know the issue you’re dealing with. There’s a good chance that he/she will do the kind, neighborly thing and simply move the obstruction(s).
If your neighbor refuses to comply then the next step you could take would be to call your local law enforcement agency and have them take a look to see if the obstruction is in violation of the law.
Idaho code 49-221 reads: It shall be the responsibility of the owner of real property to remove from his property any hedge, shrubbery, fence, wall or other sight obstructions of any nature, except public traffic or highway signs, buildings and trees, where these sight obstructions constitute a potential traffic hazard. The above sight obstructions shall not extend more than three (3) feet, or less than ten (10) feet, in height above the existing center line highway elevation within the vision triangle of vehicle operators. The boundaries of the vision triangle are defined by measuring from the intersection of the edges of two (2) adjacent highways forty (40) feet along each highway and connecting the two (2) points with a straight line. The sight distance obstruction restriction is also applicable to railroad-highway grade crossings with vision triangle defined by measuring forty (40) feet along the railroad property line when intersecting with a highway.
If the obstruction violates this code then the owner can be ordered to move the obstruction. If the owner fails or refuses to move the obstruction, the obstruction could be moved at that owner’s expense. The owner could also be cited for the violation, which is a misdemeanor.
Idaho code 49-221(4) allows for cities to make more or less restrictive standards for obstructions. With that in mind I would also recommend contacting your city’s code enforcement officer to see if stricter restrictions are in place for the issue you are dealing with.
Officer down
Glad to report that as of time of submission there were no officers down to report from the week of National Police Officer appreciation week.
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
