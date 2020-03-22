Ask Policeman Dan: What to do about husband's possible drug habit

Q: I think I found drugs on my husband’s pockets! He told me that they were not drugs but I’ m really sure that they are. Is there a place I can take them to and not be charged? I think he has a drug problem and needs help. The drugs were white and they look like rocks. I looked into the internet but it didn’t help much. Please let me know.—Very concerned wife
A: One thing that I have learned throughout my life is that if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck then ... you know the rest.
I know you are concerned and you should very well be concerned, not only for your husband but your family and you as well. Drugs are an evil that take no prisoners — they just make prisoners. Sometimes those prisoners are not in a real prison but feel like it when trying to deal with a family member using drugs.
Knowing and confronting your husband is just the start of a battle that might get very dangerous and scary. If a person does not want to quit, then the outsiders trying to get that person to quit will never succeed. Many times drugs become the only focus for a user and nobody else matters, even the ones promised to love for a lifetime. A user is the only one with the power to make drugs useless in his or her life.
Enough with the drug education and on with the question you asked about: finding out what the substance is. I’m in no means condoning criminal behavior by telling you how to test the drug without using the police to find out for you. I believe you can purchase the same drugs kits the police use for identifying drugs. The ones we usually use are called NIK test kits and some of them require two different kits for the identification of the drug I believe you are asking about.
If you buy these and the tests come back positive you have two main choices to make after that. The first is to confront your husband and hope that he will get the help he needs to quit. The second is to do nothing and the hope that if your husband gets caught you don’t get charged with accessory to the fact, since you knew he was committing a felony and did not report it. I know that sounds harsh but it could be a real possibility for you to face.
In retrospect I guess there could be a third choice and that would be to turn your husband in with your findings. Some drug users only figure it out when they have no avenue and get the time to reflect in jail what it has done to his or her life. This is also called tough love.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.