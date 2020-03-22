Ask Policeman Dan: What to do about husband's possible drug habit

Q: I think I found drugs on my husband’s pockets! He told me that they were not drugs but I’ m really sure that they are. Is there a place I can take them to and not be charged? I think he has a drug problem and needs help. The drugs were white and they look like rocks. I looked into the internet but it didn’t help much. Please let me know.—Very concerned wife

A: One thing that I have learned throughout my life is that if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck then ... you know the rest.

I know you are concerned and you should very well be concerned, not only for your husband but your family and you as well. Drugs are an evil that take no prisoners — they just make prisoners. Sometimes those prisoners are not in a real prison but feel like it when trying to deal with a family member using drugs.

Knowing and confronting your husband is just the start of a battle that might get very dangerous and scary. If a person does not want to quit, then the outsiders trying to get that person to quit will never succeed. Many times drugs become the only focus for a user and nobody else matters, even the ones promised to love for a lifetime. A user is the only one with the power to make drugs useless in his or her life.