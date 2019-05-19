Q: What is the rule on police going into bars? Can they really go into bars anytime that they want to? What are they looking for when they do go in? -Lisa
A: First, let’s address the rule about police going into bars. Police have the authority to inspect bars to make sure that all state, city or counties ordinances and rules are being followed. The law says they can inspect at any time but what that usually means is within business hours.
Idaho code 23-930 reads: The director or his duly authorized representative, the sheriff of any county, a constable, or other police officer, shall have the right at any time to make an examination of the premises of any licensee as to whether the laws of the state of Idaho, the rules and regulations of the director, and the ordinances of any city are being complied with and shall also have the right to inspect the cars of any railroad system licensed under this act.
If an establishment refuses to allow officers in, it constitutes a misdemeanor which as readers should all know by now means that a person could get to go to jail as well.
What police are looking for most of the time is after-hours drinking. Remember, after 1:30 a.m. alcohol in our area cannot be consumed. That means you have a half-hour to finish that drink once 1:00 a.m. hits. Also no alcohol can be sold after 1:00 a.m. We also look for people drinking illegally which includes underage drinking and not having a legal identification card with the person drinking.
Idaho code 23-943A reads: It shall be a misdemeanor for any person to refuse to present identification indicating age, when requested by a peace officer of the state of Idaho when: (a) he or she shall possess, purchase, attempt to purchase or consume alcoholic liquor, as defined by section 23-105, Idaho Code; or (b) he or she shall possess, purchase, attempt to purchase or consume beer as defined by section 23-1001, Idaho Code; or © he or she is on a premises licensed to sell liquor by the drink at retail, or licensed to sell beer for consumption on the premises.
I will say that we are not there to pick on people that are having legal fun (add your definition here) but to keep it safe and not have a favorite bar get shut down for doing something illegal.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Robert McKeithen, Biloxi Police, Mississippi
- Police Officer Anthony Neri, Sanibel Police, Florida
- Trooper Matthew Gatti, Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Sergeant Kelvin Ansari, Savannah Police, Georgia
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
