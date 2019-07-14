I had no questions to answer for this week’s column, so I found this old column I ran back in 2008 and thought I would reprint it because many of you have never read it.
Ode to a Victim
I am a victim of crime. I am the forgotten one. I have many names and many faces but I am still a victim. I get hurt not only physically but also mentally. I look for you to help me but you turn your back or just flat out ignore me. I fear the dark or that place where my life was changed and the people that changed it. I also miss what was taken from me the most whether it was tangible or a simple memory.
I am the one that gets the least amount of attention from not only law enforcement but the courts as well. While the person that hurts me gets more rights than me, I sit wondering if they will pay for their sin. When they don’t get harsh punishment or none at all, I get victimized again. I had to face them in court and now wonder if I’ll have to face them again in my life.
I see you out there trying to help me with your coordinated groups but when the ones that need to be there aren’t, you just waste your time. I know the people that care by the attendance they have in your group. I really know who cares and it shows in the faces of those that don’t. You may say things that make it sound like you care but we, as victims, really know the truth.
I may sound negative as a victim but what positive things do I get told? I was told “Just wait,” or “it’s been continued” or even “here is what we are going to do.” I also get judged for what I might have done or worn to become a victim. If the person gets convicted and sent to prison then I have to wonder when he or she gets out will I have to be even more vigilant?
What do I really want? I want to be treated like the person wronged and not the person looking to see a good-at-heart person go down. I want to see a criminal sentence mean something more than just something somebody could get if they violate the law a few more times. I want my taxes to keep all criminals in prison rather than keep spending my taxes on their many court trials. I guess what I really want is to see that justice is given not only to the criminals but the victims as well.
Finally, what I want is to no longer be known as a victim but a survivor.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Luis Alvarez, New York City Police, New York
- Deputy Sheriff Carlos Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer John Anderson, Metro Nashville Police, Tennessee
- Deputy Sheriff Omar Diaz, Harris County Sheriff, Texas
- K9 Assuan, Marion Police, Indiana
