Ask Policeman Dan: Ways to slow down the traffic

Before I get going this week, I would like to send a big thank you to all the citizens at the Rupert 4th of July parade that were applauding and thanking law enforcement as we drove by. It really helped me and I’m sure the other law enforcement to feel appreciated and cared about.

OK, back to our regularly scheduled column:

Q: Where I live, cars go so fast down the road because, I believe, there is no speed limit sign posted anywhere on the road. If it is 55 mpg how can I get it lowered to 25? I do live right next to a daycare so maybe that could help? -Leticia

A: There are several options depending on how your road is taken care of. A simple call could be all that you need to do depending on who sets the speed limits where you live.

I assume you’re in the county because if you weren’t the basic rule of speed would be 35 mph. In the county it is 55 mph if not posted on a country road.

I would first tell you to call your sheriff’s department and see if the sheriff is the one with authority to set speed limits on that roadway. Sheriffs are allowed to set speed limits on roads that are not state highways or under municipal police control.