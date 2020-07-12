Ask Policeman Dan: Ways to slow down the traffic

Before I get going this week, I would like to send a big thank you to all the citizens at the Rupert 4th of July parade that were applauding and thanking law enforcement as we drove by. It really helped me and I’m sure the other law enforcement to feel appreciated and cared about.
OK, back to our regularly scheduled column:
Q: Where I live, cars go so fast down the road because, I believe, there is no speed limit sign posted anywhere on the road. If it is 55 mpg how can I get it lowered to 25? I do live right next to a daycare so maybe that could help? -Leticia
A: There are several options depending on how your road is taken care of. A simple call could be all that you need to do depending on who sets the speed limits where you live.
I assume you’re in the county because if you weren’t the basic rule of speed would be 35 mph. In the county it is 55 mph if not posted on a country road.
I would first tell you to call your sheriff’s department and see if the sheriff is the one with authority to set speed limits on that roadway. Sheriffs are allowed to set speed limits on roads that are not state highways or under municipal police control.
If you call the sheriff and he or she can’t change the speed limit, then chances are that where you live is under control of a highway district, which many are. In that case I would find out when there next meeting is and see if you could get on that agenda to try to convince the highway district board to go with your request. I would go to the board with facts though, and not feelings, because you’ll get farther that way.
Finally, if your road is under the scrutiny of the Idaho Transportation Department, sending a letter to your local ITD office could suffice. There is a board for ITD but I believe they meet in Boise, and chances are your letter could go before them (don’t quote me on that).
One more final detail is that contacting your neighbors, especially the ones taking kids to daycare, and having them agree with you would carry much more weight as well. By having them on board with you gives more voice to the concern for safety on that road.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Master Detention Deputy Lynn Jones, Lake County Sheriff, Florida
- Correctional Officer Richard Bianchi, California Department of Corrections
- Sergeant Dale Multer, Travis County Constable’s Office—Precinct 5, Texas
- Sergeant Craig Johnson, Tulsa Police, Oklahoma
- Police Officer Jason Judd, Peoria Police, Arizona
- Police Officer Anthony Dia, Toledo Police, Ohio
- K9 Leo, Wake Forest Police, North Carolina
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
