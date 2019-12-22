Another week of slow questions gave me a chance to repost a letter I got years ago from a former criminal who wanted to share his feelings (anonymously of course). I think he hit it on the head with his letter.
Also, Merry Christmas to all the emergency personnel and military having to work on Christmas. Your sacrifice being away from family is appreciated.
Views from an ex-criminal:
For the parents, I would say that you must find that happy medium when raising your children. Too lenient on the child can cause problems in the future with respect to others. Being too tough on a child can bring resentment and rebellion towards authority or even you. The answer to raising the perfect child is ... there is no answer, but try to stay in the middle. Also one other thing for parents: make your child responsible for his or her actions or they will never become responsible for it themselves.
For the police, I would say to remember respect. The person might be a criminal but they are still a person, even the ones that threaten you or your family. Respect can sometimes make the difference between whether you go home alive or see me again down the road. I would also say to you, don’t take the job personally because it is only a job. Be relaxed but not too relaxed because even though I want respect, I will also look to take advantage of the very nicest officer. I would also remind you that giving respect could also lead to you getting the information needed to solve that case.
For the attorneys, I would say that plea bargains are for the most part a learning tool. I know money can be saved by plea bargains, but is it really when you see me again in court for a greater charge.
I would also say that you should take the time to listen to the victim whether you are the prosecutor or the defense. The victim can sometimes give you the best advice on what to charge.
For the courts, I would say that harsh sentences are sometimes the best answer. The first-time offense should be the harshest so that the possibilities of a second time in court might be avoided. I would also say that making criminals get the right type of counseling really works and getting the wrong type could actually create greater problems down the road. Also go with your instincts on what the punishment really needs to be.
You have free articles remaining.
For probation, I would say that if somebody violates their probation or parole, don’t tell them to not do it again because they will. I know we will test the limits to see how far we can go with our restrictions. I also know that if you were to check us in the night hours you would catch those who were not behaving.
The final words are for the criminals out there. If you get caught breaking the law, don’t try to blame your parents, cops, attorneys, the court system and especially not drugs or even alcohol. You made the choice and the responsibility is yours and yours alone.
You can face the music and try to change your life or keep blaming and keep finding yourselves in jail. I can tell you that once you take that responsibility for your actions your life will change for the better. Let me tell you that when you earn the things you get it feels so much better than when you stole them.
One last note I must share. The easiest way that I found to change my life was to turn my life to the Lord and let him help guide me. I found out that he seems to know which way I should go.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Joseph Seals, Jersey City Police, New Jersey
- Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police, Texas
- Constable Eula Ray “Raye” Hawkins, Panola County Constable, Mississippi
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.