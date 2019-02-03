Q: I have heard that if you ask somebody, portraying themselves as a prostitute, if they are a cop, they lawfully have to tell you. Is that true? By-the-way this was just a topic of conversation with friends and not a real need to know. -Travis
A: If this was MythBusters, then we could bust that myth without having to test the theory first. I must also say you and your friends, sounds like, have some deep theories to discuss.
The answer, of course, is no, a police officer does not have to tell you if he or she is a cop while working on vice stings (some of the old school office might have got to have fun with that one).
Since we know your question is not real, here is what could happen to you if it was. Idaho code 18-5614 reads: PATRONIZING A PROSTITUTE. (1) A person is guilty of patronizing a prostitute when he or she: (a) Pays or offers or agrees to pay another person a fee for the purpose of engaging in an act of sexual conduct or sexual contact; (b) Enters or remains in a house of prostitution for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct or sexual contact.
I should add that if a person is convicted of this for a third time then he or she could be guilty of a felony.
Now for those out there yelling entrapment, let me give you the definition of what entrapment is: The action of luring an individual into committing a crime in order to prosecute the person for it (Merriam-Webster).
I believe that vice undercover officers can’t offer anything up front but could go along with being asked certain things (prices for example) in order to complete his or her investigation. Once again I don’t work these cases so I really don’t know the extent of what can be discussed. The easiest way to avoid this is to not ask that question anyway because it could lead to getting slapped in the face or slapped with cuffs.
Officer down
Please put this K9, shot and killed while attempting an apprehension of a subject, following a vehicle pursuit. God bless this hero.
- K9 Chucky, Bexar County Sheriff, Texas
A word here!
Back in my day, we didn't lie! It was legal for Uniform and Detectives to lie, but we didn't.
Against Dept. Policy and considered bad Police Work. You're after the truth, you shouldn't have to lie to get it.
I didn't cotton to be on the witness stand and be proved a liar, about anything.
I don't know about now, how it is down at TFPD, but I'm betting it's about the same.
Our Detectives DID run "Sting," operations. I never liked them. I thought it was entrapment. There wouldn't have been a crime if we hadn't produced it.
I was never in a sting operations. I would have refused.
So-of-course, I was never a Detective. Wouldn't have made a pimple on a good Detectives face.
But people trusted TFPD Uniform. We had people we could go find and find out about whatever we wanted. They trusted us.
They call that Community Policing now.
People lied to us all the time. If it was a big enough lie, and the person had nothing to gain, we could charge them with obstructing. The Judge said we could and so did the Chief.
Rather than lie to the Cops you're better off just to take the 5th. It's your right, and no inference of guilt can be taken from it.
My old fashioned style of Police Work is pretty set in it's ways.
Cops shouldn't lie; Sting operations seldom pass the morality test.
Definition of a good arrest: Legally right, Morally right, and within Department Policy.
I'm just old fashioned.
Danny Crafton.
I think it should be illegal for officers to lie on duty or off to the public. How is it okay for a police officer to lie to a citizens, but its illegal for a citizen to lie to an officer? This is total hypocrisy. Ever wonder why people do NOT to talk to the police or trust them? Its because police are protected. As far as entrapment it is a tactic commonly used by police. Its a crafty means of manipulation which police use to encourage people to break the law. It is also a tactic used by the military to help cover up botched operations by creating a scapegoat, where a Special Operations units will recruit a naive line unit soldier by feeding into a soldier's ego to participate in an operation with a sole purpose to place the blame if things go wrong. How is it legal for the FBI to own child pornography, technology for hacking, or use someone posing as a minor in order to entrap a person of intrest? The FBI has used this tactic several times to catch so called terrorists, where the FBI actually provided the weapons and explosives to a young individual they purposefully radicalized. How is it legal for police to pull someone over in a vehicle which is unmarked? In the UK police wear brightly colored reflective vests, and their patrol vehicles are brightly distinguished with florescent colors, yet here vehicles are subdued, and darkly colored except for the vehicles, which tax payer money has been wasted on, colored in school themed colors and mascots. At least the TF sheriff's department wear light colored visible uniforms, with reflective materials, as well as clearly marked light colored visible vehicles. TFPD and ISP uniforms as well as their vehicles are difficult to see at night and create a danger to the public and the offiers safety. Law enforcement need to be required to wear reflective ANSI compliant gear while on duty and during ever traffic stop, as well as require highly visible light or florescent colored vehicles. The bright blinding flashing lights on a police cruiser at night make it extremely difficult to see where an officer is located endangering the officer and the citizen pulled over. The key to trust is honesty and transparency, and it should be illegal for a public employee funded by tax payer money to lie to a citizen or the public. The statement for this article should say the truth, it is legal for officers to lie.
Good points!
My post tried to demonstrate although it is legal, lying isn't an accepted policy or procedure here. Why? you nailed it. It's too hard on Public Relations.
I'm not saying it doesn't happen. It is the exception rather than the rule.
As far as reflective vests, painted up Police Cars, so on and so-forth.
They try not to be an easy target.
Pulling into an area with a prowler, or someone who is/has committed a crime, they try to be as "Sneaky," as possible in order to apprehend the suspect.
The City Officers deal with far less speed than County or State, so I don't know that they are as needed in the City.
When I was with ISP we had reflective vests issued and we were to have them on at a Crash scene. We didn't have to wear them on regular stops. That might have changed.
*As far as military cover ups,* I know all about those: trust me! If you've spent anytime in the military you know you can't believe a word they tell you.
So you don't,
and that's how you get along in the military.
*Our Police Depts are nothing like the military. * as far as transparency. You'll just have to take my word on that.
*Times News pretty much keeps people honest; and people like you who take the time to sit down and write your opinions. *
Well done!
I don't believe in sting operations either, but under Idaho Code, done properly, they are legal.
