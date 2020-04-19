Ask Policeman Dan: Time to give up those out-of-state plates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I’ve lived in Idaho for a very long time and I’ve also noticed that many new residents to the state are still driving around in vehicles with out-of-state license plates. Some have been here for well over a year. How long can an individual who has moved to the state drive their vehicle before having to get new plates? Some people I have talked to say they are waiting for their plates to expire. Is there a penalty for not updating your plates?—Gordon

A: This one was trickier to answer than I thought because there is no Idaho code stating the time to register but there is a rule from the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles.

Idaho DMV reads: “An Idaho resident is anyone whose principal home has been in Idaho for 90 continuous days, although residency may be declared at any time earlier, and vehicles may be titled and registered at that time.”