Ask Policeman Dan: Time to give up those out-of-state plates

Q: I’ve lived in Idaho for a very long time and I’ve also noticed that many new residents to the state are still driving around in vehicles with out-of-state license plates. Some have been here for well over a year. How long can an individual who has moved to the state drive their vehicle before having to get new plates? Some people I have talked to say they are waiting for their plates to expire. Is there a penalty for not updating your plates?—Gordon
A: This one was trickier to answer than I thought because there is no Idaho code stating the time to register but there is a rule from the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles.
Idaho DMV reads: “An Idaho resident is anyone whose principal home has been in Idaho for 90 continuous days, although residency may be declared at any time earlier, and vehicles may be titled and registered at that time.”
Here is where it could get fun (not really). If an Idaho resident did not register their vehicle(s) at the end of that 90 days then the vehicles might be considered not registered and they could be subject to a violation of Idaho Code 49-456, which reads: “To operate or for the owner to permit the operation upon a highway of any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer which is not registered and which does not have attached and displayed the license plates assigned to it for the current registration year. The charge is an infraction with a cost of $101.”
I would tell to you to say to those who told you they were waiting for their plates to expire, that their plates expire(d) 90 days after claiming Idaho residency.
While we are at it, drivers who move to Idaho as their main residency have 90 days to get an Idaho driver’s license as well. If drivers wait 91 days they could no longer have a valid driver’s license in the state of Idaho.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Sergeant Mark Eckenrode, Metropolitan Police, District of Columbia
- Officer Breann Leath, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, Indiana
- Chief of Police Robert Sealock, Aliquippa City Police, Pennsylvania
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
