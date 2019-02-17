Q: I live in Rupert and work in Burley, so I pass through Heyburn at least twice a day. What I’m wondering is, why are semis never stopped for either running stop signs (turning out from Centennial Drive or coming from the freeway off ramps in front of people) on Highway 30? I know that state troopers and Heyburn police like to hang out in the area.—C. Allen
A: I can’t answer for the Idaho State Police but I can guarantee that my officers do write tickets for not stopping at those stop signs (I see a few heads nodding yes out there). I know this because I check citations every week and see some written in that area.
If I could have an officer set up in that area every day and all the time, there might not be anybody failing to stop for those signs. Unfortunately man-power (don’t send me emails about politically correctness on that one) limitations do not allow for that.
I have seen drivers fail to stop in that area before too, but usually it’s when I’m in my personal ride and not my professional ride (imagine that).
Some drivers might wonder what constitutes a stop (at least the ones I stop tell that they stopped).
Idaho code 49-807 (2) reads: “Except when directed to proceed by a peace officer or traffic-control signal, every driver of a vehicle approaching a stop sign shall stop: (a) at a clearly marked stop line, or (b) before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or © at the point nearest the intersecting highway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting highway before entering it.”
As far as how long the stop needs to be, the easy answer is that the tires must completely stop and not slowly move. If drivers are still confused, I can give an easier way that I use to explain when I stop them. I pull the driver out of the vehicle and hit them with my flashlight and then ask if they want me to stop or slow down (For those contacting lawyers, that was a joke).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff LJ Ryer, Glascock County Sheriff, Georgia
- Corporal Shane Totty, Baton Rouge Police, Louisiana
- Detective Bill Brewer, Clermont County Sheriff, Ohio
- Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss, U.S. Government
- Trooper Lucas Dowell, Virginia State Police
- Police Officer Matthew Rittner, Milwaukee Police, Wisconsin
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336
