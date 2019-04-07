{{featured_button_text}}
Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol

Q: I know the differences, but why not use yield signs and not stop signs at low-speed intersections that are not school crosswalks?—Taylor

A: There are several reasons why yield signs are not used at what I’m assuming you mean uncontrolled intersections.

The first and biggest reason is cost. If you talk to anybody in charge of streets, you’d find that signs are not cheap. There is a lot of cost involved with each type of street sign and I can tell that the bigger or more things added to a sign make the signs even more expensive. These signs now also have to meet federal guidelines on reflectivity when replaced. That, of course, adds more cost to the signs needing replaced.

The second biggest reason is that a yield sign is not needed at uncontrolled intersections because there is already a need to yield the right-of-way at those intersections anyway.

Finally, most stop signs are located in areas with high crash rates, where a yield or using the right-of-way rule has not worked well. Most of these are highly traveled roads. There are cases where somebody is killed or seriously injured at an intersection and the knee-jerk reaction is to put a stop sign up so that nothing like that happens again. Sometimes it is a good thing but I would say that most times it’s done for political reasons and not overall safety (just my opinion, not fact).

I would say that the most important signs are the speed limit signs and the wear your seat belt signs. That is because a high percentage of motor vehicle crashes with injuries or deaths usually result from those factors. Distracted driving is also a leading factor.

Quote of the month

“Experience is the best teacher”—Julius Cesar

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

  • Deputy Sheriff Peter Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff, Texas
  • Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, Illinois State Police
  • Trooper Gerald Ellis, Illinois State Police

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336

Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.

