Ask Policeman Dan: Thanking those who wear a badge

This past week was the one week out of the year to remember those in law enforcement who lost their lives while doing what is routinely called “routine business.” Many men and women join the law enforcement profession knowing that any day they put on that badge could be their last one.

On May 15 the nation should stop and take a minute (or longer) to realize that the law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty does not die alone. Many families, including the ones in blue, lose a friend, a brother or sister, a husband or wife, a father or mother and a hero, who died protecting the ones who can’t protect themselves.

I have spoken to many of you out there who tell me that they could never be a cop for various reasons. Some say that the way law enforcement gets treated in society and the media is a reason. Some say that what law enforcement puts up with from criminals would cause them to handle it with unpleasant endings if they were in law enforcement. Some say that the hours we work would be a deterrent. Many of them say that they could not work for what law enforcement gets paid either, to name a few.