Ask Policeman Dan: Thanking those who wear a badge

This past week was the one week out of the year to remember those in law enforcement who lost their lives while doing what is routinely called “routine business.” Many men and women join the law enforcement profession knowing that any day they put on that badge could be their last one.
On May 15 the nation should stop and take a minute (or longer) to realize that the law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty does not die alone. Many families, including the ones in blue, lose a friend, a brother or sister, a husband or wife, a father or mother and a hero, who died protecting the ones who can’t protect themselves.
I have spoken to many of you out there who tell me that they could never be a cop for various reasons. Some say that the way law enforcement gets treated in society and the media is a reason. Some say that what law enforcement puts up with from criminals would cause them to handle it with unpleasant endings if they were in law enforcement. Some say that the hours we work would be a deterrent. Many of them say that they could not work for what law enforcement gets paid either, to name a few.
I will tell you that all of those reasons are why society needs to thank the men and women who take the time to put on that badge, even when giving them a citation. Sometimes it might seem that law enforcement officers are picking on drivers but know that law enforcement does things to create safety. Sometimes that safety is the price of citation that keeps a driver from not speeding to the site of a crash or worse.
In conclusion, when you see the names of the officers down in this column don’t just look at the name, go to odmp.org and see what sacrifices they made. Many have families that will no longer get to see them put on that badge and head to work another “routine shift.”
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
Police Officer Mike Mosher, Overland Park Police, Kansas
Sergeant Lionel Q. Martinez, Alamo Colleges Police, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
