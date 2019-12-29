Q: I was driving the other day and pulled up to a stop sign but there was ice and I slid through into the middle of the road. To make a long story short, of course with my luck, there was an officer watching this and I got a ticket for running the stop sign. Can I fight the ticket because of the ice? After all, I did try to stop.—Betsy
A: You can always fight any ticket you get; that is your constitutional right. I might mention too that going to court does not cost you anything unless you lose (court fine). In this case, your cost could have been more than running the stop sign had somebody been in the intersection.
In the past, I talked about speed too fast for conditions. This is what you could have been cited for as well. Idaho code 49-654-1 reads: No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing. Consistent with the foregoing, every person shall drive at a safe and appropriate speed when approaching and crossing an intersection or railroad grade crossing, when approaching and going around a curve, when approaching a hillcrest, when traveling upon any narrow or winding highway, and when special hazards exist with respect to pedestrians or other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions.
This is also true if you were going under the speed limit and still slid through the stop sign.
Had you not had a stop sign and somebody pulled out in front of you and they had a stop sign and you slid into to them because you could not stop then that driver would be a fault for failing to yield. This would also be the charge if that driver slid through when trying to stop on the icy road.
I would just remind drivers again that driving on ice is not the same as driving on a dry road (duh, right?). Slow down, leave earlier and be patient. Getting to your destination is always more important than not getting there at all.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Chief Deputy Bobby Jacobs, Knott County Sheriff, Kentucky
- Private First Class Mike Latu, Marion County Sheriff, South Carolina
- Sergeant Anthony Oglesby, Jr., US Department of Defense—Naval District Washington Police Department
- Sergeant Scott Johnston, New York City Police, New York
- Police Officer Jose Humberto Meza, Burnet Police, Texas
- Detective Cliff Martinez, San Antonio Independent School District Police, Texas
- Deputy Sheriff Brian Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff, Texas
- Deputy Sheriff Cooper Dyson, Pierce County Sheriff, Washington
- K9 Bulder, United States Border Patrol
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
