Q: What actually constitutes running a red light? – Carl
A: The easiest way to deal with your question is to go directly to Idaho code with the best answer. I will, however, have to reduce the entire code as it would take up way to much space.
Idaho code 49-802 (3) reads: Steady red indication: (a) A driver facing a steady circular red signal alone shall stop before entering the intersection, as defined in section 49-110, Idaho Code, and shall remain stopped until an indication to proceed is shown except as provided in paragraph (b) of this subsection. While stopped at the intersection, the driver shall remain stopped behind the marked limit line, as defined in section 49-113, Idaho Code, or if there is no marked limit line, shall not block the crosswalk. (b) Except when a sign is in place prohibiting a turn, a driver after stopping, facing a steady circular red signal, may turn right, or turn left from a highway onto a one-way highway after stopping. Vehicular traffic shall yield the right-of-way to pedestrians lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to other traffic lawfully using the intersection. (c ) A driver facing a steady red arrow indication shall not enter the intersection to make the movement indicated by the arrow and, unless entering the intersection to make a movement permitted by another signal, shall stop at a clearly marked limit line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, then before entering the intersection and shall remain stopped until an indication permitting movement is shown. (d) Unless otherwise directed by a pedestrian-control signal, a pedestrian facing a steady circular red or red arrow signal shall not enter the traffic lanes of a highway.
Idaho code 49-110 defines an intersection as: The area embraced within the prolongation or connection of the lateral curb lines, or, if none, then the lateral boundary lines of the roadways of two highways which join one another at, or approximately at, right angles, or the area within which vehicles traveling upon different highways joining at any other angle may come in conflict.
Idaho code 49-113 defines the marked limit line as: a solid white line extending across a highway indicating the point behind which vehicles are required to stop.
You have free articles remaining.
The best way to say this in a more understanding way is that if a driver crosses the stop line or crosswalk after the traffic light turns red then that driver ran the red light (I know — why didn’t I just say that in the first place).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Carlos Cammon, Orange County Sheriff, California
- Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, Illinois State Police
- Deputy Sheriff Jose Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff, Texas
- Trooper Moises Sanchez, Texas Highway Patrol
- K9 Ozzy, Long Beach Police, California
- K9 Rocco, Vernal Police, Utah
- K9 Rambo, Greensboro Police, North Carolina
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, ID 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.