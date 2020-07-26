Ask Policeman Dan: Right of way when walking on the roadway

Your question depends on Idaho Code 49-708 which reads: PEDESTRIANS ON HIGHWAYS. (1) Where a sidewalk is provided and its use is practicable, it shall be unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway. (2) Where a sidewalk is not available, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall walk only on a shoulder, as far as practicable from the edge of the roadway. (3) Where neither a sidewalk nor a shoulder is available, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall walk as near as practicable to an outside edge of the roadway, and, if on a two-way highway, shall walk only on the left side of the highway. (4) Except as otherwise provided in this title, any pedestrian upon a roadway shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.