Ask Policeman Dan: Right of way when walking on the roadway

Q: I live on a busy rural road with my mailbox across the road. Some (most) drivers stop and let me cross. What I need to know is who has the right of way?—Mary
A: Well, in the laws of nature the biggest almost always wins, with the U.S. Supreme Court though, almost never.
Your question depends on Idaho Code 49-708 which reads: PEDESTRIANS ON HIGHWAYS. (1) Where a sidewalk is provided and its use is practicable, it shall be unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway. (2) Where a sidewalk is not available, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall walk only on a shoulder, as far as practicable from the edge of the roadway. (3) Where neither a sidewalk nor a shoulder is available, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall walk as near as practicable to an outside edge of the roadway, and, if on a two-way highway, shall walk only on the left side of the highway. (4) Except as otherwise provided in this title, any pedestrian upon a roadway shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.
As you can read, the right of way on a highway belongs to the vehicles traveling on it. If drivers were nice enough to stop give them and “thank you” wave and go get your mail (I keep getting Bill’s mail for some reason).
Drivers, this does not mean it’s a free for all to run over pedestrians not yielding to traffic. Drivers still must avoid crashes and pedestrians when driving on any roadway.
There is, however, a way for pedestrians to be yielded to and that would be if a crosswalk was present where pedestrians could cross the road. Then the drivers would be responsible to yield to pedestrians entering the crosswalk.
Idaho code 49-702 reads: When traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way, slowing down or stopping, if need be, to yield to a pedestrian crossing the highway within a crosswalk.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Border Patrol Agent Enrique Rositas Jr., U.S. Border Patrol
- Police Officer Jonathan Shoop, Bothell Police, Washington Corrections Officer V Jerry Esparza, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- K9 Bonnie, University of Nevada Reno Police, Nevada
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
