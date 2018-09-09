Q: Sometimes while riding a motorcycle I attempt to pass a vehicle, usually because it is drifting to the center or the side of the pavement and throwing debris in that part of the roadway, but the the driver speeds up and maintains that speed at an unsafe distance. What would be your advice?—Stephen
A: First of all if you’re asking what I, myself, would do there is a really simple answer. I would hit the reset button and start the video game over because that as close to being on a road motorcycle that I would want to get anymore (I hurt myself getting out of bed – imagine what would happen on a motorcycle).
When I question things that could get myself hurt I always remember what my mom always told me as a kid, “Don’t do anything that will get you hurt or killed.” I would pass that advice on as well.
Flying debris from the roadway can hurt and even kill a person, so backing off would be the best advice I think I could give in your scenario. The driver of the vehicle might be trying to provoke but even though how they drive is annoying there is nothing criminally negligent about debris being kicked up. If they threw something that would be different story, however.
Just remember, ride to live and live to ride (not sure if that saying is trade-marked but it’s very true).
Q: Something I just started noticing on the interstate is that every once in a while I see a blue reflector as I’m driving. Is there something to the blue reflectors?—Thomas
A: Yes, that is in honor of Blue Lives Matter, which sounds good but in reality it’s another of my bad jokes.
The blue reflector are there to alert emergency personnel that a cross-over is just ahead (I believe it’s 1,500 feet). This allows for emergency providers, who might need to get to the other side of the interstate, to know to slow down for the cross-over instead of driving past it.
I will add that the cross-overs are for authorized personnel only and not for drivers who missed their exit. It’s also a misdemeanor citation if caught using the cross-over.
Officer down
Please put these K9 officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these hero K9’s.
- Police K9 Smokey, Nowata Police, Oklahoma
- Police K9 Benzi, Columbus Division of Police, Ohio
- Police K9 Rocky, Riverhead Police, New York
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
