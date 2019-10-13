Q: Is a crash repair business required, by law, to report to police when a vehicle that might have been involved in a hit-and-run crash is brought to their repair shop? — Bonnie
A: The answer to your question is a political one: yes and no. Yes, they have to report it to police if the damage to the vehicle was reportable. That means that if the damage was in excess of $1,500 it must be reported. The repair shop must give the engine number, registration number (VIN) and the owner’s information to police. The damage also must be reported if the damage is believed to be a bullet hole.
I could not find mention of it, but I am sure if there is biological evidence a repair shop needs to report that as well.
The repair business has 48 hours to report the vehicle to the city police if the business was located in a city or the sheriff’s department if outside of any city that does not have a municipal police department.
In case I confused anybody, here is the actual Idaho code 49-1310 which reads: “The person in charge of any garage or repair shop to which is brought any motor vehicle which shows evidence of having been involved in an accident of which a report is required or struck by any bullet, shall report to the local police department if the garage is located within a city, otherwise to the office of the county sheriff or the nearest office of the state police within forty-eight (48) hours after the motor vehicle is received, giving the engine number, registration number, and the name and address of the owner or operator of the vehicle.”
You have free articles remaining.
Violation of this code is a misdemeanor.
Officer down
Happy to report that as of time of submitting this column, there were no officers down to report.
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.