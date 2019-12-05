Q: I thought that there was a statute that said if you are reducing speed more than 10 mph that a reduce speed ahead sign was required. I was recently ticketed in a construction zone near the I-84/86 interchange. It started with the typical road construction ahead signs. Then speed limit signs for 70 mph. Then shortly after, with no warning, speed limit signs for 55 mph! So at this time I am cited for 70 in a 55 mph zone. I feel this 15 mph speed reduction should have been preceded by the appropriate warning sign. Who can slow their vehicle down that quickly? I ended up with a ticket anyway. - DJ
A: I will have to say that if there is a statute in regards to your question I could not find one. That does not mean there isn’t, it just means I was not able to find one.
I did look up the federal manual on signs from the manual on uniform traffic codes (MUTCD) but all I could find was more about how the signs should look more than anything about prior warnings. You can do an internet search with MUTCD as a search word. I would have looked more into that site but kept snoozing while reading the information there.
I will tell you what I tell everybody: let the judge decide if you are guilty. You have the right to dispute any charges against you. Tell the judge your story and maybe he or she will side with you and dismiss the ticket.
Since I have a little more room for comment I would like to remind drivers about driving in wintery weather because some out there have either forgotten or not paid attention.
Drivers, that snow on the road is slippery and when you pull out in front of another driver at intersections, that driver will not have the ability to stop suddenly like they can on dry pavement. Keep that in mind when driving on the roads too. The ability to drive normal speeds on dry pavement does not apply to icy roads. I have seen many drivers who get into crashes simply because they were going too fast and either weren’t able to stop or slid off the road. Many of these drivers not only get to pay for vehicle damage but the citation for driving too fast for conditions.
Just remember that winter conditions mean leave earlier, drive slower and arrive safely. Nobody out there is in a hurry to see you at the hospital or worse.
Officer down
I’m happy to report that as of time of column submission, there were no officers down to report. Something to definitely be thankful for.
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
