Q: I don’t know if you can answer this, but here goes. My wife left me about seven years ago and I have not seen or heard from her since. I now have another lady in my life and we would like to get married. Would I get arrested if we were married?—Lou
A: First of all, I am guessing that if I joked about changing one ball and chain for another, I would probably get hate mail, so I won’t say it.
I checked your question and found that there are several options for you.
The first option is that since your wife and you have not had contact and she has been absent for more than five years, you would be exempt from any penalty of bigamy. The Idaho code for this one is, 18-1102 which reads: Any person by reason of any former marriage, whose husband or wife by such marriage has been absent, for five successive years without being known to such person within that time to be living; nor, 2. Any person by reason of any former marriage which has been pronounced void, annulled, or dissolved by the judgment of a competent court.
The other thing you’d need to do would be to post in the newspaper (like this one) a decree of annulment, void or dissolution of marriage in regards to your missing spouse. This would be something that I would strongly suggest an attorney to help you with.
I will mention that if none of the following criteria was met and you married a second wife then you would be guilty of bigamy, which is defined by Idaho code 18-1101 as: Every person having a husband or wife living, who marries any other person, except in the cases specified in 18-1102, is guilty of bigamy.
The penalty for violating the bigamy code is by a fine not exceeding $2,000 and by imprisonment in the state prison not exceeding three years as per Idaho code 18-1103. That makes it a felony if you were wondering.
Finally, I hope that if your wife is missing because you made her go missing then I have to let you know that the penalty would be much worse and your next marriage not as fun.
Officer down
Please put this deputy, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Deputy Sheriff Benjamin Nimtz, Broward County Sheriff, Florida
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
