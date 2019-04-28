Q: I hear that many cops’ marriages end in divorce. What do you think is the cause for all those divorces? — Patty
A: Jokingly I would say marriage but in all seriousness, there are many factors. I do not mean to sound chauvinistic with my answers but I will stick with cop-husband and hard-working wife so that this article does not get confusing with the he-she factor at every turn.
I think the biggest factor for divorce is the fact that a cop and his family are news. That means that if a cop’s wife gets into trouble, it is front-page news. A wife of a cop has to watch what she does in her private life because people judge a cop-wife as much as they judge cops on- or off-duty. I know many a cops’ wife who did not like to hear she had to watch what she did at all times.
Another big factor is that cops do not always work 9 to 5. We could get a case a half-hour before we are scheduled to go home and end up spending hours trying to resolve it.
The holiday factor plays another role toward that as well. Spending the holidays alone while the cop-husband is out defusing holiday issues can create a very depressing situation. We also sometimes miss out on some of our kid’s activities and that can factor into a feeling of job-over-life attitude. I know most cops try their hardest to see their kids’ activities and spend time with them.
Another factor is the carnage and incidents we see that cannot be explained to the wife. We can tell our wives about most situations we deal with but there are a few devastating events or top-secret plans that we cannot. This, I believe, leads to distrust by the wife that maybe the husband could be hiding something.
Cops also face groupies. Yes, believe it or not, there are women out there who like the idea of being with a cop even if that cop is married. I have heard of cops being stalked by women that they have helped because those women feel like the cop is a knight in shining armor (or blue uniform). This can make for a mistrusting marriage.
Finally I cannot forget another big factor — money. As I have mentioned before, we all know by now that cops are very rich but unfortunately, the sense of reward isn’t always in the form of currency. I know that when lack of money plays a role, sometimes the wife may look at the other side of the wallet to see if it is greener. I know of a few officers that have gotten divorced because they did not make enough money to satisfy a spouse’s financial expectancy.
I could go on and on about different factors but these were some of the main ones I can think of. Also know that this is based on my opinion. I would, however, like to thank the wives of cops out there that have struggled keeping the marriage together. We do appreciate you even if we are not there a lot to tell you so. You keep us going day-to-day when the going gets tough.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources—Enforcement Division
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
