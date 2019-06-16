Q: My soon-to-be ex-husband came and took our son with him. I called the police and they came and told me there was nothing they could do to make him bring him back. Were they telling me the truth or were they just trying not to help me? Also, just to let you know I am leaving my husband because he used to beat me that was why I was afraid when he took our son.—Anita
A: The simple truth is that without a court order, police officers do not have much leverage. That does not mean we won’t still be able to check on the welfare of your son, though. It just means that if the boy shows no signs of abuse then all we can do at that point would be to let you know your son was OK.
If your soon-to-be husband abused the boy as well, then I would suggest that you get a protection order that including both of you. That usually has child custody orders attached to it as well for at least 14 days. A protection order involving child custody can be enforced once it gets served. In those cases of violation, the person would go directly to jail if found immediately after the violation.
I want to remind everybody that protection orders should be looked at when leaving an abusive relationship because that is the most dangerous time of all, even if the abuser never used physical violence in the past. I want to reiterate that abuse does not have to be physical to abuse a person. Many times it does get physical when the prior controlling abuse does not work.
I do not suggest getting a protection order simply to try to get sole custody of the children because you wanted to punish the soon-to-be ex. If that was found to be the case, it could also ruin chances of getting primary custody or custody at all. I have seen this done throughout my career.
One thing I want to mention is that if there is a child custody agreement and the other parent was not abiding by the court order (bringing back late, etc.) then you need to go to court to show that the parent was in contempt of court. Trying to call the police if the child was not brought back at a correct time won’t get anywhere with the court unless the parent said that he or she was not bringing the child back at all.
Finally for the divorced parents out there who play with custody issues to try and punish the other parent, be aware that you are actually punishing the child with your tactics.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Police Officer Albert J. Castaneda, Grand Prairie Police, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
