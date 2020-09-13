Ask Policeman Dan: Police don't entice these criminals

Q: Had this discussion with some friends and need to know the answer: How can a person get charged with child enticement over the internet if the child on the internet is being played by a police officer or other agent? That seems like entrapment.—Joe

The easier answer to your question is to simply give you what Idaho Code 18-1509(A) reads: “A person aged eighteen (18) years or older shall be guilty of a felony if such person knowingly uses the internet or any device that provides transmission of messages, signals, facsimiles, video images or other communication to solicit, seduce, lure, persuade or entice by words or actions, or both, a person under the age of sixteen (16) years or a person the defendant believes to be under the age of sixteen (16) years to engage in any sexual act with or against the person where such act would be a violation of chapter 15, 61 or 66, title 18, Idaho Code. (2) Any person who is convicted of a violation of this section shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for a period not to exceed fifteen (15) years (3) <&underline>It shall not constitute a defense against any charge or violation of this section that a law enforcement officer, peace officer, or other person working at the direction of law enforcement was involved in the detection or investigation of a violation of this section.”</&underline>