Ask Policeman Dan: Police don't entice these criminals

Q: Had this discussion with some friends and need to know the answer: How can a person get charged with child enticement over the internet if the child on the internet is being played by a police officer or other agent? That seems like entrapment.—Joe
A: The simplest answer to your question is because it’s still against the law to entice children over the internet whether it is a child or only somebody pretending to be a child.
The easier answer to your question is to simply give you what Idaho Code 18-1509(A) reads: “A person aged eighteen (18) years or older shall be guilty of a felony if such person knowingly uses the internet or any device that provides transmission of messages, signals, facsimiles, video images or other communication to solicit, seduce, lure, persuade or entice by words or actions, or both, a person under the age of sixteen (16) years or a person the defendant believes to be under the age of sixteen (16) years to engage in any sexual act with or against the person where such act would be a violation of chapter 15, 61 or 66, title 18, Idaho Code. (2) Any person who is convicted of a violation of this section shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for a period not to exceed fifteen (15) years (3) <&underline>It shall not constitute a defense against any charge or violation of this section that a law enforcement officer, peace officer, or other person working at the direction of law enforcement was involved in the detection or investigation of a violation of this section.”</&underline>
Now as far as entrapment here is the definition: the action of luring an individual into committing a crime in order to prosecute the person for it.
The role player being a child does not entice the enticer while online they only claim to be a child. Usually the enticer eventually turns the online conversation into a sexual nature and uses all sorts of ruses to get the child to do things that they can exploit to get the child to do more. Eventually there is a point where the enticer tries to get the child to meet them. This is many times the point where law enforcement sets up the meeting and the enticer is caught.
The sad part is that many times when these enticers are caught, they have items with them that could be used for kidnapping.
Luckily for us there is a statewide agency (I.C.A.C.) combating this exact thing and have successfully had arrests of those online enticers.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Corporal Bryant Searcy, Wayne County Sheriff, Michigan
- Captain Stan Elrod, Georgia Department of Natural Resources
- Trooper Thomas Devlin, Massachusetts State Police
- Detective James Skernivitz, Cleveland Division of Police, Ohio
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
