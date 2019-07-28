Q: If a person is guilty of not yielding to an emergency vehicle, what is the penalty? Also, if that failure to yield resulted in an accident (no injuries) what is the possible penalty to the drivers of both emergency vehicle and private vehicle (for example charges, fines, points, etc.)? – R.V.B.
A: Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle is punishable by 50 lashes from a wet spaghetti noodle (pretty rough I know).
I could try to answer this in my own words but I’d rather just give you the Idaho code definition so to not confuse anybody.
Idaho Code 49-625 reads: “Upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency or police vehicle making use of an audible or visible signal, meeting the requirements of section 49-623, Idaho Code, the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the nearest edge or curb on the right side of the highway and clear of any intersection, and stop and remain in that position until the authorized emergency or police vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a peace officer.” (In case you were wondering 49-623 basically defines what an emergency vehicle is.)
This code is for emergency vehicles that are moving. Also note that emergency vehicles must be operated in a safe manner and are not entitled to exemption if not driven in a safe manner. The driver of the emergency vehicle could be cited for various driving violations depending on what was determined in the event of a crash.
If you are talking about stationary emergency vehicles, then I would tell you that there is at least a 99% chance that the private vehicle would be cited or definitely at fault if a crash occurred.
Idaho code 49-624 reads: “The driver of a motor vehicle, upon approaching a stationary police vehicle displaying flashing lights, an authorized emergency vehicle displaying flashing lights, a stationary tow truck displaying flashing lights, or a stationary highway incident response vehicle displaying flashing lights, shall:
“(1) If the driver is traveling on a highway with two or more lanes carrying traffic in the same direction, immediately reduce the speed of his vehicle below the posted speed limit, proceed with due caution and, if traveling in a lane adjacent to a stationary police vehicle displaying flashing lights, an authorized emergency vehicle displaying flashing lights, a stationary tow truck displaying flashing lights, or a highway incident response vehicle displaying flashing lights, change lanes into a lane that is not adjacent to such vehicle as soon as it is possible to do so in a manner that is reasonable and prudent under the conditions then existing, with regard to actual and potential hazards.
“(2) If the driver is traveling on a highway with one lane for each direction of travel, immediately reduce the speed of his vehicle below the posted speed limit and maintain a safe speed for the road, weather, and traffic conditions until completely past the stationary police vehicle, authorized emergency vehicle, stationary tow truck, or highway incident response vehicle.”
A violation of either section is an infraction with a fine of $90 with 3 points against a driver’s license. If driving was considered reckless, the driver could be looking for bail money.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Sergeant Mike Stephen, Stone County Sheriff, Arkansas
- K9 Havoc, Utah County Sheriff, Utah
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
