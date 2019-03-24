Q: Is it true that property owners don’t have to post “no trespassing” signs on property? I have heard that all a property owner had to do was to paint the corner fence posts orange and it counted as a warning against trespassing. What is the law now?—Bruce
A: I could try to explain what the law is or I could simply just post what the law reads. Of course you should know by now that it makes easier writing and less confusion to just post the actual law.
Idaho code 18-7008 (2) reads: A person commits criminal trespass when he enters or remains on the real property of another without permission, knowing or with reason to know that his presence is not permitted. A person has reason to know his presence is not permitted when, except under a landlord-tenant relationship, he fails to depart immediately from the real property of another after being notified by the owner or his agent to do so, or he returns without permission or invitation within one year, unless a longer period of time is designated by the owner or his agent. In addition, a person has reason to know that his presence is not permitted on real property that meets any of the following descriptions: (i) The property is reasonably associated with a residence or place of business; (ii) The property is cultivated; (iii) The property is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner that a reasonable person would recognize as delineating a private property boundary. Provided, however, if the property adjoins or is contained within public lands, the fence line adjacent to public land is posted with conspicuous “no trespassing” signs or bright orange or fluorescent paint at the corners of the fence adjoining public land and at all navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the private land from the public land, and is posted in a manner that a reasonable person would be put on notice that it is private land; or (iv) The property is unfenced and uncultivated but is posted with conspicuous “no trespassing” signs or bright orange or fluorescent paint at all property corners and boundaries where the property intersects navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the land, and is posted in a manner that a reasonable person would be put on notice that it is private land.
As you can read the bright orange posts do indeed count as “no trespassing” signs. That could mean that a person could be charged with trespassing and not just warned if he or she trespassed. If there were no signs or orange posts, then a warning would be given and any future trespass charges could be charged.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
Corporal Daniel Groves, Colorado State Patrol
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
