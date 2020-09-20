Ask Policeman Dan: No police report over downed tree

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Last week during that terrible wind storm my neighbor’s tree blew over and landed on my property, damaging my fence. The tree was never trimmed up and I knew it was going to be a hazard at some time. I went to the police to report the damage. The officer told me that there was nothing criminal about the damage and refused to take a report. What I need to know is, was the officer was right or just being lazy?—Selma

A: That’s the question as old as time whether the tree made a sound when it fell. In this case it probably did and probably made the sound nobody wanted to hear.

The officer was right, that the damage was not done criminally even if the tree might have fallen because it had not been taken care of properly. There are many factors that go into proving that the tree damage was done on purpose. The easiest way to explain it to you if the damage was criminal is to simply explain the criminal code that it would have to fall under.