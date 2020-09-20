Ask Policeman Dan: No police report over downed tree

Q: Last week during that terrible wind storm my neighbor’s tree blew over and landed on my property, damaging my fence. The tree was never trimmed up and I knew it was going to be a hazard at some time. I went to the police to report the damage. The officer told me that there was nothing criminal about the damage and refused to take a report. What I need to know is, was the officer was right or just being lazy?—Selma
A: That’s the question as old as time whether the tree made a sound when it fell. In this case it probably did and probably made the sound nobody wanted to hear.
The officer was right, that the damage was not done criminally even if the tree might have fallen because it had not been taken care of properly. There are many factors that go into proving that the tree damage was done on purpose. The easiest way to explain it to you if the damage was criminal is to simply explain the criminal code that it would have to fall under.
Idaho code 18-7001 reads: (1) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (2) of this section, every person who maliciously injures or destroys any real or personal property not his own, or any jointly owned property without permission of the joint owner, or any property belonging to the community of the person’s marriage, in cases otherwise than such as are specified in this code, is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one (1) year or a fine of not more than one thousand dollars ($1,000), or both.
The key to Idaho code 18-7001 is that the damage has to done maliciously, or in other words, on purpose. If your neighbor purposely was able to push the tree onto your fence without the help of nature then the neighbor would be criminally liable for the damage to your fence.
I can tell you that this does not make your neighbor free and clear of not being civilly liable for fixing your fence. The burden of proof civilly is not 100% like it is criminally.
As far as not taking a report, the officer is not required to unless there was a policy that reports had to be taken. The truth is that you shouldn’t need a police report to report this to your insurance. Simply documenting the damage with photos and or your own written statement should suffice.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Sean Peek, Bridgeton Police, New Jersey
- Detective Jose Mora, Fresno County Sheriff, California
- Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, Lincoln Police, Nebraska
- Deputy Sheriff Ryan Hendrix, Henderson County Sheriff, North Carolina
- K9 Atlas, Scotts Valley Police, California
- K9 Blue, Gwinnett County Police, Georgia
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
