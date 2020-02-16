Q: Idaho statute 18-6605 declares that those who commit “the infamous crime against nature” are guilty of a felony sex offense meriting five years in prison. So my question is: now that the federal law made same-sex marriage legal, what happens with that law when a crime is committed by legally married same-sex partners?
A: First of all, before I get any emails about how I’m right or wrong on the question, I want to proclaim that my answer here is based strictly on my belief of the law. Also I’m not going to explain what this crime is because that is the job for parents.
For those wondering, Idaho code 18-6605 reads: “Every person who is guilty of the infamous crime against nature, committed with mankind or with any animal, is punishable by imprisonment in the state prison not less than five years.”
In order for a crime to be committed there must be a victim to pursue charges. With same-sex marriage, it is very unlikely that there would be a victim. This, however, does not mean that there could never be charges — a partner could be a victim if there was no consent.
As far as what happens in one’s home or other private places, that is a Fourth Amendment right that guarantees that unreasonable searches and the rights to privacy are a protected right. That is to say unless it involves a victim.
There are other Idaho codes that are on the books involving what some might say are morality laws. These laws also are usually not enforced without having a victim.
One such law is 18-6603, which basically reads that having sex without being married is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $300 and six months in jail.
Idaho code 18-6601 talks about adultery. It basically says that a married person having sex with an unmarried person or person not married to him/her could face a fine of not less than $100 and three months in jail.
Idaho code 18-6604 really gets serious about incest (over 18). If they marry, it could bring a life sentence in prison.
I leave you with the facts of the laws. I didn’t write them but they are there. How you feel or don’t feel about them is totally up to your own opinions and judges if any of them go to court.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Richard Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Nick O’Rear, Kimberly Police, Alabama
- Trooper Joseph Bullock, Florida Highway Patrol
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
