Q: I was at a bar recently and watched and listened as three rather intoxicated young men begged and cussed at the bartender because she wouldn’t serve one of them who didn’t have his ID. They threatened to call the owner of the bar, who is a friend of mine and would have been furious with them, to vouch for the one without the ID. But the bartender said without an ID she could see with her own eyes, there was no way she would serve him. Can you explain why she was being so strict? I’m not sure most customers know how strict the laws are and think bartenders are just being jerks. -Barbara
A: There are several factors to take into consideration. One of them is that according to Idaho Code 23-605, dispensing alcohol to an intoxicated or apparently intoxicated person is a misdemeanor offense.
This is also a great rule because civilly if that person was involved in a crash that killed or injured somebody and it was proven that the intoxication was a result of the business dispensing alcohol to the apparently intoxicated driver the business or bartender (or both) could get sued as well. This liability could also fall upon the person in charge of private parties as well.
I have also heard but not yet seen that the responsible party could be charged as an accessory (remember half the penalty of the person charged) to any criminal act resulting in injuries or death that results from being intoxicated.
The other rule here is that legally, alcohol cannot be dispensed to a person that does not have a valid form of state-issued identification. The identification card also cannot be expired. Expired identification cards cannot be used as identification in regards to purchasing alcohol. Failure to carry identification could also get a person charged with a misdemeanor if an officer asked for it and that person had been consuming or possessing alcohol (I.C. 23-943a).
You have free articles remaining.
Quote of the month
“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.”—Hal Borland
Officer down
It’s a Christmas miracle. As of time of submission, I’m happy to report there were no officers down this week.
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.