Ask Policeman Dan: Neighbor not happy with this car wash

Q: We live in the county just out of town a little ways. Our problem is the neighbors when they water their lawn. They use sprinkler lines just like the farmers do. When they get to the south side of their grass, they water not only our driveway but also whatever vehicles that we have sitting in our driveway. My husband and I both have spoken to them about this several times and have asked them politely not to water our vehicles. I know that shields can be put on the sprinklers so the water doesn’t come into our property. After speaking to them on several occasions about this they continue to water our vehicles. What can we do about this? – Nancy
A: Maybe you could open a car wash during those watering sessions and use your neighbor’s water to make a profit since you would not have to pay for the cost of the water. OK, wasn’t my worst joke but at least this one was not dry (pun intended).
I must first mention that I’m glad you have spoken to your neighbor. Many time neighbors don’t do that, causing long-lasting feuds.
I tried to find a state code that would help with your predicament but could only find codes that covered watering roadways. Unless your driveway doubles as a roadway then we are out of luck there.
I think however that you might be able to cite your neighbor for vandalism if the water is damaging your property which includes vehicles or your property (grass, fences, etc.).
Idaho code 18-7001 reads: every person who maliciously injures or destroys any real or personal property not his own, or any jointly owned property without permission of the joint owner, or any property belonging to the community of the person’s marriage, in cases otherwise than such as are specified in this code, is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.
If the damage to your property exceeds $1,000, then it would be a felony.
Your neighbor would only be guilty of this if the judge sides with you. There is no cost to you for citing your neighbor other than time you might have to spend going to court.
One other idea you could do, would be to send your neighbor a cease and desist order which is a civil remedy usually involving an attorney or paralegal that could open the ability to sue your neighbor for the damage to your property.
