Ask Policeman Dan: Masked and carrying a gun

Q: I have heard that it is illegal to carry a concealed weapon while wearing a face mask. Is that true?—John
A: The simplest and easiest and maybe the quickest answer is “no” or “I don’t believe so.” I say I don’t believe so because even though I could not find an Idaho law prohibiting it I could not find anything federally either way.
I did find the answer of when you wouldn’t need to have a licensed permit to carry. Idaho code 18-3302 (3) reads: No person shall carry concealed weapons on or about his person without a license to carry concealed weapons, except: (a) In the person’s place of abode or fixed place of business; (b) On property in which the person has any ownership or leasehold interest; © On private property where the person has permission to carry concealed weapons from any person with an ownership or leasehold interest; (d) Outside the limits of or confines of any city, if the person is eighteen years of age or older and is not otherwise disqualified from being issued a license shall not apply to restrict or prohibit the carrying or possession of: (a) Any deadly weapon located in plain view; (b) Any lawfully possessed shotgun or rifle; © Any deadly weapon concealed in a motor vehicle; (d) A firearm that is not loaded and is secured in a case;(e) A firearm that is disassembled or permanently altered such that it is not readily operable; and (f) Any deadly weapon concealed by a person who is: (i) Over eighteen years of age; (ii) A citizen of the United States or a current member of the armed forces of the United States.
Firearms are still prohibited, regardless of a mask or not, on all school grounds unless the person is authorized (law enforcement for example). This is also true for courthouses, juvenile detention facilities and jails. Airports and some federal facilities are also areas where firearms are prohibited.
Quote of the month
“Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about.”—Oscar Wilde
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Dylan Pickle, Monroe County Sheriff, Mississippi
- Corrections Officer IV Ruben Martinez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Corrections Officer V Eric Johnson, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Trooper Caleb Starr, Michigan State Police
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
