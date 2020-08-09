Ask Policeman Dan: Masked and carrying a gun

I did find the answer of when you wouldn’t need to have a licensed permit to carry. Idaho code 18-3302 (3) reads: No person shall carry concealed weapons on or about his person without a license to carry concealed weapons, except: (a) In the person’s place of abode or fixed place of business; (b) On property in which the person has any ownership or leasehold interest; © On private property where the person has permission to carry concealed weapons from any person with an ownership or leasehold interest; (d) Outside the limits of or confines of any city, if the person is eighteen years of age or older and is not otherwise disqualified from being issued a license shall not apply to restrict or prohibit the carrying or possession of: (a) Any deadly weapon located in plain view; (b) Any lawfully possessed shotgun or rifle; © Any deadly weapon concealed in a motor vehicle; (d) A firearm that is not loaded and is secured in a case;(e) A firearm that is disassembled or permanently altered such that it is not readily operable; and (f) Any deadly weapon concealed by a person who is: (i) Over eighteen years of age; (ii) A citizen of the United States or a current member of the armed forces of the United States.