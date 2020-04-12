Ask Policeman Dan: Looking for signs around Rupert Square

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Why aren’t there any signs to denote that the traffic around the Rupert Square is one-way? Sure, locals know it’s one way, but I’ve seen many out-of-towers headed the wrong direction. – Stephannie

A: Since I’m not the Rupert Chief of Police I can’t truly answer your question. I can assume Rupert, like Heyburn, leaves the sign placement authority to the chief of police.

With that in mind, that is who I would advise you to contact. It could be that it was assumed that drivers just knew where to go or it could have been overlooked when they beautified the square (it looks nice by the way).

It never hurts to ask your government questions – unless it’s the I.R.S.

Q: Can you drive your utility terrain vehicle (UTV) in Meridian on the city road if the speed limit is 40 or lower? –Kat

A: This might be the easiest answer I have ever been able to give. No, I can’t drive my UTV around Meridian. The reasons are even simpler: I don’t live in Meridian and I don’t own a UTV. Okay I know that’s not what you meant but I’ve never been one to waste a good chance for a joke (especially the bad ones).