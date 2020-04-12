Ask Policeman Dan: Looking for signs around Rupert Square

Q: Why aren’t there any signs to denote that the traffic around the Rupert Square is one-way? Sure, locals know it’s one way, but I’ve seen many out-of-towers headed the wrong direction. – Stephannie
A: Since I’m not the Rupert Chief of Police I can’t truly answer your question. I can assume Rupert, like Heyburn, leaves the sign placement authority to the chief of police.
With that in mind, that is who I would advise you to contact. It could be that it was assumed that drivers just knew where to go or it could have been overlooked when they beautified the square (it looks nice by the way).
It never hurts to ask your government questions – unless it’s the I.R.S.
Q: Can you drive your utility terrain vehicle (UTV) in Meridian on the city road if the speed limit is 40 or lower? –Kat
A: This might be the easiest answer I have ever been able to give. No, I can’t drive my UTV around Meridian. The reasons are even simpler: I don’t live in Meridian and I don’t own a UTV. Okay I know that’s not what you meant but I’ve never been one to waste a good chance for a joke (especially the bad ones).
First of all I checked Meridian’s ordinance laws online by going to https://www.sterlingcodifiers.com. This website allows you to not only see the city ordinances of your city but others as well.
I could only find regulations for golf carts driven in the city when I checked. That would mean you would be bound by Idaho code laws which would mean your UTV would need to be equipped like a motor vehicle. The driver would also have to have the following: valid restricted vehicle license plate, valid IDPR OHV registration sticker affixed to restricted vehicle license plate, valid driver’s license, liability insurance or alternative insurance, a helmet under age 18 and a muffler and U.S. Forest Service approved spark arrestor. Your muffler must be at or below 96dB at the half-meter test.
I have also learned this too: A UTV shall be permitted to travel upon that portion of any non-full access-controlled state highway with a speed limit of forty-five (45) miles per hour or less lying within and extending one (1) mile beyond the boundaries of a municipality unless restricted by the Idaho transportation board or closed by a political subdivision of the state of Idaho.
Also be aware that there are some state roads that don’t allow UTV on except to cross at designated places (I’ve haven’t seen one though).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Commander Greg Carnicle, Phoenix Police, Arizona
- Sheriff Kirk Coker, Hutchinson County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Marco DiFranco, Chicago Police, Illinois (COVID-19)
- Deputy Sheriff Terrell Young, Riverside County Sheriff, California (COVID-19)
- Deputy Sheriff Shannon Bennet, Broward County Sheriff, Florida (COVID-19)
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
